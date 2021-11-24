557 new COVID cases reported in McLean County in 7 days

 Skip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — The largest number of new COVID cases for the last week are kids 11 and under, data released Wednesday shows

The age group had 125 cases between Nov. 17 and 23, according the McLean County Health Department. 

A total of 557 new infections were reported.

Ages were: 

0-11: 125

12-17: 66

18-19: 20

20s: 99

30s: 69

40s: 58

50s: 63

60s: 31

70s: 19

80s: 7

90s and over: 0

Other data released Wednesday: 

  • McLean County hospitals are reporting 97% of beds in use 
  • Patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 26
  • An estimated 216,089 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County and 55.96% of the population are fully vaccinated.
