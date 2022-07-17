50 Illinois counties at high COVID-19 community level. Here's the latest CDC data

BELLEVILLE — Fifty Illinois counties are now at a high community level for COVID-19, as several central and northern Illinois counties moved up from medium or low levels this week, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data through Thursday.

Thirteen Southern Illinois counties were at a high community level as of Friday.

A county's community level is based on metrics from the past seven days, including new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people, average percent of staffed, inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and total new cases per 100,000 people.

Every Illinois county is in a high COVID-19 transmission level, a separate CDC metric.

The community transmission level is based on the past seven days' number of cases per 100,000 people and portion of positive nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs).

The CDC recommends indoor masking in areas at high community levels, and staying up to date with vaccines and boosters is recommended for everyone regardless of community designation.

Those who have come in contact with someone who tested positive or who have symptoms themselves should wear a mask and get tested.

As a whole, Illinois' daily case rate is 37.1 per 100,000 people. The state recorded 138 COVID-19 hospital admissions with 17% of ICU beds available. Illinois reported 59 weekly COVID-19 deaths in the past week.