Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday announced new measures to address rising COVID rates.
5 things to know about mask, vaccine measures Pritzker announced
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Pritzker to order statewide mask mandate and require vaccines for educators from kindergarten to college
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to double down Thursday on his efforts to deal with a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic’s delta variant as schools reopen by requiring all educators from kindergarten through college to be vaccinated.
Illinois expansion of health coverage for older adults regardless of immigration status is expected to benefit thousands of essential workers at risk
CHICAGO — When Maribel Cordero told her two children in 2016 that she had breast cancer but that she couldn’t afford treatment, the two grabbe…
Governor Pritzker Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement for Healthcare Workers, Pre-K-12 Teachers and Staff, Higher Education Personnel and S…
Central Illinois has some of the most valuable soil on earth. The black, rich dirt deposited by receding glaciers has allowed our region's far…
KANKAKEE— Two men were killed and another was injured Thursday morning in a shooting near the courthouse in Kankakee, authorities said.
A weed that Central Illinoisans see along roadways, at the edges of fields or at construction sites has been domesticated in Central Illinois into a crop that researchers say has the potential to help combat climate change and provide additional income to farmers.
Sales from dispensaries across the state totaled nearly $128 million last month, a 10 percent jump from a record-setting $116.4 million in May.