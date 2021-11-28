5 rescued from suburban Chicago house fire that injured 6

AURORA — Police in Aurora are investigating after rescuing five people from a weekend house fire that also injured six people.

Aurora fire officials said the injured included one man in his 30s who was listed in critical condition with severe smoke inhalation and a police officer who suffered minor smoke inhalation.

The fire was reported around 6:15 a.m. Saturday in a two-story multifamily home.

Police arriving at the scene found residents hanging out of second-floor windows. Officers used a ladder found in the backyard to rescue five victims.

During a search of the property, officers found an unconscious man who was not breathing in the home's basement. He was hospitalized.

Four other residents, ranging in age from 14 to 47, suffered minor burns. The fire left eight people homeless, according to authorities.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

