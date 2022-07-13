 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

5 Illinois workers hospitalized after gutter, power line incident

  • 0

GRAND RIDGE — Three workers were hospitalized in critical condition and two others in serious condition Tuesday after an aluminum gutter came into contact with a power line while working on a northern Illinois home, fire officials said.

5 Illinois congressional races to watch this fall

The five workers were erecting an aluminum gutter when it came into contact with a power line in Grand Ridge, about 75 miles southwest of Chicago, officials said.

The workers, from a company based in Roanoke, were all on aluminum ladders and touching portions of the house when the gutter became electrified, sending them tumbling 25 feet from the ladders to the ground, officials told WLS-TV.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Suspect in Chicago cop shooting arrested in Iowa

Suspect in Chicago cop shooting arrested in Iowa

A “fugitive” with ties to Chicago was arrested Wednesday in Iowa for allegedly shooting a Chicago police officer in the head last month near the Englewood District police station, officials announced Wednesday afternoon.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How a Barcelona study is finding microplastics by surfing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News