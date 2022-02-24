46 new COVID cases reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County health officials on Thursday reported 46 new COVID cases and 23 hospitalizations.
Other data reported Thursday:
- 498 people are isolating at home and 48,078 positive cases have been released from isolation
- 77% of intensive-care beds are in use and 90% of total beds are in use
- 357 COVID-related deaths have been reported to the county
- More than 903,500 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.4%
Additionally, about 268,258 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the county and 61.34% of the population is fully vaccinated.