 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

46 new COVID cases reported in McLean County

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County health officials on Thursday reported 46 new COVID cases and 23 hospitalizations.

Other data reported Thursday:

  • 498 people are isolating at home and 48,078 positive cases have been released from isolation
  • 77% of intensive-care beds are in use and 90% of total beds are in use
  • 357 COVID-related deaths have been reported to the county
  • More than 903,500 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.4%

Additionally, about 268,258 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the county and 61.34% of the population is fully vaccinated. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Protesters rallies all around Europe in support of Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News