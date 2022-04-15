420 brings biggest week of marijuana celebrations to Chicago area

CHICAGO — Because it is the first year since marijuana legalization without COVID-19 restrictions, upcoming April 20 events will mark the biggest cannabis celebrations yet in Illinois.

With 420, an informal holiday and catch phrase for cannabis, falling on a Wednesday this year, celebrations will extend from this weekend to next, much like St. Patrick’s Day parades in Chicago.

The festivities come even as Cook County courts continue to prevent the opening of 185 new retail businesses, primarily owned by Black and brown investors, while litigation continues over the licensing process.

“We’ve still got a long way to go,” said Douglas Kelly, executive director of the Cannabis Equity Coalition Illinois. He called for new licenses to be released while the courts grind through the litigation.

Still, in recognition of legalization and 420, the coalition will celebrate the night of April 22, with a party at a location to be disclosed only to ticket holders for the event, featuring music, raffles and an auction.

The biggest bash looks to be the Waldos Forever Fest held outside Dispensary 33 in Andersonville, which will shut down Clark Street from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. April 23.

The festival will feature musical acts, drag performers, local vendors, cultivators from around the state and food trucks on Argyle Street.

A series of related events will take place throughout the city, including Trivia for Stoners at Redline VR, movie night at the Davis Theater, and a run of cannabis-related comedy shorts at Annoyance Theater called “Spliff, Laugh, Love.”

The last previous in-person Waldos Forever Fest was in 2019. The fest is named after a group of California friends known as Waldos who, according to legend, coined 420 as a code for getting high because they would meet to smoke at 4:20 p.m. This event will be much bigger, said Abigail Watkins, Dispensary 33′s marketing director.

Under state law, using cannabis is prohibited in any public place, so the gathering is not a smoke fest — but, ironically, drinking is allowed at such events, and Lagunitas Waldos Triple IPA will be sold. The event is for those 21 and older, and is free, with a suggested donation to the Cannabis Equity Coalition Illinois.

“It’s been a long time coming for the cannabis community to have a celebration like this in person,” Watkins said.

Groups like Parents Opposed to Pot Illinois continue to oppose the hype and commercialization of marijuana, warning of downsides like addiction and driving while intoxicated. But legal weed is gaining unprecedented popularity in the state, with sales nearing $1.8 billion last year, and continuing to climb.

One sign of that success is a new mural painted in Wrigleyville for 420. The art work was painted near Wrigley Field by local artist Olusola “Shala” Akintunde, and depicts a woman lounging on a boat, enjoying the lakefront and a joint. It includes a QR code with interactive augmented reality, commissioned by the cannabis shopping website Leafly.

Illinois has an extremely low ratio of cannabis stores per population, with 12 stores per million people, a fraction of those in other states, making more dispensaries “critical” to the growth of the industry, Leafly CEO Yoko Myashita said.

The RISE dispensary in Mundelein has opened its own consumption site, by appointment only, meant for smoking or vaping purchases on site. Edibles aren’t allowed, because of their unpredictable effects, and each group is asked to have a designated driver who won’t partake for at least a half-hour before leaving, Village Administrator Eric Guenther said.

While dispensaries will offer a variety of special deals for 420, most of the celebrations will be held at other sites, so attendees may bring their own if they choose, but they won’t have legal permission to consume on site.

Hideout Chicago will host Mr. and Mrs. Weedsday Night on Wednesday, featuring comedy, music, puppets and “chaos,” all for $10, with proof of COVID vaccination and masks required.

More celebrations are scattered throughout the city and suburbs, many at private locations disclosed only to attendees, including the Freedom Festival in Bensenville, billed as a private, smoke-friendly event.

Preceding 420, a Puff & Poetry event was scheduled for Saturday night above Mary Jane Cafe, at 7112 S. Yates Blvd. in Chicago Organizer Felicia Silverman, known as 3ye’m Genesis, said the goal is to combine poetry with a cannabis-friendly space.

“It’s a nonjudgment zone for people to smoke and enjoy poetry,” she said. “They can come as they are and relax in a safe environment.”

