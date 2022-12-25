4 Illinois Lottery tickets yield winnings between $50K and $1 million

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Four Illinois Lottery players are each holding a winning ticket worth between $50,000 and $1 million, the lottery said Sunday. 

The $1 million winning ticket was won playing the Lotto with a ticket purchased in Alton, specifically at Phillips 66 gas station, 1660 E. Broadway. The ticket matched all six Lotto Million 1 numbers in the Dec. 22 drawing to win the grand prize. The winning numbers were: 2-3-13-21-28-43.

Three other major winners, according to the lottery, were: 

A Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $900,000 was bought at PK Pantry, 19771 S. Torrence Ave. in Lynwood. It matched all five numbers for the Dec. 22 midday drawing, 3-5-6-15-29. to win the jackpot.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Two more players won $50,000 each after purchasing Lucky Day Lotto tickets on the Illinois Lottery’s website. The winners matched all five numbers for the Dec. 22 evening drawing to win the jackpot. The winning numbers were: 3-6-22-26-30.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday and Saturday. The jackpot is $6.5 million for the next draw on Monday, Dec. 26. 

The Lucky Day Lotto is played twice a day, seven days a week. 

