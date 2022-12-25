4 Illinois Lottery tickets yield winnings between $50K and $1 million

STAFF REPORT
Four Illinois Lottery players are each holding a winning ticket worth between $50,000 and $1 million, the lottery said Sunday.
The $1 million winning ticket was won playing the Lotto with a ticket purchased in Alton, specifically at Phillips 66 gas station, 1660 E. Broadway. The ticket matched all six Lotto Million 1 numbers in the Dec. 22 drawing to win the grand prize. The winning numbers were: 2-3-13-21-28-43.
Three other major winners, according to the lottery, were:
A Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $900,000 was bought at PK Pantry, 19771 S. Torrence Ave. in Lynwood. It matched all five numbers for the Dec. 22 midday drawing, 3-5-6-15-29. to win the jackpot.
Two more players won $50,000 each after purchasing Lucky Day Lotto tickets on the Illinois Lottery’s website. The winners matched all five numbers for the Dec. 22 evening drawing to win the jackpot. The winning numbers were: 3-6-22-26-30.
Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.
Lotto is an Illinois-only game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday and Saturday. The jackpot is $6.5 million for the next draw on Monday, Dec. 26.
The Lucky Day Lotto is played twice a day, seven days a week.
A winter blizzard has impacted northern states with strong winds and heavy snow. Some of the states being affected are Wisconsin, New York, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa and more.
Today’s top pics: Winter Weather and more
Bangladesh's Taijul Islam leaps in the air to celebrate the wicket of India's Shubman Gill on the day two of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)
Surjeet Yadav
Birds fly from exposed land within Lake Penuelas, a protected reserve by the same name in Valparaiso, Chile, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Matias Basualdo)
Matias Basualdo
Heavy traffic is seen at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Laborers work at a construction site on the banks of river Ganges as the sun sets in Prayagraj, India, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Rajesh Kumar Singh
Venezuelan migrants build a campfire to keep warm at a makeshift camp along the Rio Grande river bank in Matamoros, Mexico, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Migrants are waiting on a pending U.S. Supreme Court decision on asylum restrictions. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Fernando Llano
A Venezuelan migrant texts at a makeshift camp set up alongside a river bank in Matamoros, Mexico, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Migrants are waiting on a pending U.S. Supreme Court decision on asylum restrictions. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Fernando Llano
Cows walk on the dried lakebed of the Aculeo Lagoon during a drought in Paine, Chile, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. The lagoon dried up several years ago. (AP Photo/Matias Basualdo)
Matias Basualdo
Washington State forward Mouhamed Gueye (35) dunks next to George Washington guard Maximus Edwards during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Marco Garcia
Firefighters dressed as Santas and dangled on ropes as they scale down the Athens' main children's hospital to deliver Christmas presents to young cancer patients spending the holidays in hospital, in Athens, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Petros Giannakouris
Travelers unload from cars Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at Terminal 1 of the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport in Minneapolis. (Kerem Yücel/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)
Kerem Yücel
A nun mops the floor of a church ahead of Christmas in Guwahati, India, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Anupam Nath
A street vendor selling Santa caps combs her daughter as she waits for buyers ahead of Christmas in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Mahesh Kumar A.
College students ride on their bicycles through the mustard fields on the outskirts of Guwahati, India, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Anupam Nath
A man wearing a face mask walks inside a Christmas tree at Lisbon's downtown Comercio Square, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. The Lisbon City Hall has claimed to have reduced by fifty percent the usage of electricity for Christmas lights this year by reducing the number of hours they are on and by using more energy-efficient light bulbs. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
Armando Franca
A Ukrainian soldier pets a dog as he rests inside a house near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Libkos)
Libkos
People dine in the air at the Altum restaurant in Caracas, Venezuela, late Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Altum, the "restaurant in the heights," is for 25 diners that is elevated by a crane to 50 meters (164 feet). (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Matias Delacroix
A local resident shovels snow off the end of a driveway, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Urbandale, Iowa. Temperatures plunged far and fast Thursday as a winter storm formed ahead of Christmas weekend, promising heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds across a broad swath of the country and complicating holiday travel. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Charles Zajicek uses a power sweeper to clear snow off the sidewalk Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 in downtown Minneapolis. Temperatures plunged far and fast Thursday as a winter storm formed ahead of Christmas weekend, promising heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds across a broad swath of the country and complicating holiday travel. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP)
Alex Kormann
An American Airlines plane is de-iced as high winds whip around 7.5 inches of new snow at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Temperatures plunged far and fast Thursday as a winter storm formed ahead of Christmas weekend, promising heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds across a broad swath of the country and complicating holiday travel. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)
David Joles
Two Chicago Transit Authority trains sit in an elevated station in Chicago's famed Loop as a winter storm continues Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. A massive winter storm will be hovering over the majority of the country for a few days featuring strong wind chills and major snow accumalation. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Snow falls during a blizzard warning, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at the Old Capitol Building in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP)
Joseph Cress
