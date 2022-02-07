4 federal agencies want Illinois prairie remnant lawsuit dismissed

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROCKFORD — Four agencies have joined Rockford's airport authority in asking a federal judge to throw out a lawsuit that seeks to protect a 25-acre prairie remnant from an airport expansion project.

The U.S. Department of Transportation, U.S. Department of the Interior, Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said last week in a court filing that the Natural Land Institute has no legal standing or jurisdiction to protect the Bell Bowl Prairie, which is located on the Rockford airport's property.

"This case should be dismissed accordingly," that filing states, the Rockford Register Star reported.

The Natural Land Institute's lawsuit, filed in October, claims the federal agencies violated state and federal conservation acts when they approved a $50 million expansion project at the Chicago Rockford International Airport.

The suit alleges construction work will disturb the Bell Bowl Prairie, and that it is a remnant of an ancient prairie that houses rare and endangered plants and insects like the rusty patch bumblebee.

The Natural Land Institute says its members have helped manage the prairie since the 1950s. The group wants the Greater Rockford Airport Authority to redesign the expansion, including a service road that would cross the prairie in Rockford, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Chicago.

The project is on pause until March 1 so airport officials can determine whether federally protected rusty patch bumble bees are hibernating at the prairie.

Parties are due back in court on Feb. 17.

