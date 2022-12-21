 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

3rd Chicago police officer death in a week underscores issue of suicide among cops, officials say

  • 0
US-NEWS-THIRD-CHICAGO-POLICE-OFFICER-DEATH-1-TB.jpg

The podium in the news media briefing room at Chicago police headquarters, 3510 S. Michigan Ave., Sept. 8, 2021.

 John J. Kim, Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO — An off-duty Chicago police officer was found dead in her home Tuesday morning, making her the third officer who has died within a week and the second to die by apparent suicide.

The 35-year-old officer who worked in the Central District was found unresponsive inside a residence in the Grand Central District, police spokesman Tom Ahern said. She worked for CPD for five years. She appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and a death investigation was underway.

“Anytime we lose an officer it’s a stark reminder of the demands of the job and the sacrifices that are made by officers every day,” Ahern said. “The superintendent always underscores how important mental health is for officers. ... We always want to keep their families in our thoughts and prayers.”

Her death comes after a 45-year-old male officer was found unresponsive in a residence in the Jefferson Park District Monday morning, Ahern said. His cause of death is pending with the Cook County medical examiner’s officer.

An inactive CPD officer was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in her home last week, a police spokesperson said. She had reportedly been inactive for over a decade before her death.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

She was pronounced dead in her residence at the 6200 block of North Northwest Highway, police said.

More than a dozen Chicago police officers have taken their own lives since 2018, according to records and city officials.

In July, two Chicago police officers and one sergeant died by suicide.

The July deaths led to calls for better mental health care for police and criticism of long shifts and leave policies. After a late August report showed at least 1,000 officers had worked 11 or more consecutive days during the spring, police Superintendent David Brown announced that the department would implement new rules to help cops take time off.

US consumers throw away one-third of the food they buy every year.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Legacy of Not In Our Town movement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News