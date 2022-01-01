3 Chicago men die after wrong-way crash on freeway, state police report

Tweets from across the U.S. about Illinois deputy killed
NYPD Chaplains Unit
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff Sean Riley who was shot and killed in the line of duty. May God grant him eternal rest. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/DcsjLQmBKG— NYPD Chaplains Unit (@NYPDchaplains) December 29, 2021
Rosemont police
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Riley, who was killed in the line of duty earlier this morning. Rest in Peace Deputy Riley. Thank you for your service. Gone but never forgotten. pic.twitter.com/Vcw8ZXzEDp— RosemontPublicSafety (@RSMTpolicefire) December 29, 2021
National Police Association
🙏RIP Wayne County, Illinois Sheriff's Deputy Sean Riley https://t.co/BxFx1Ol9zz pic.twitter.com/O6BmbQ7IdJ— National Police Association (@NatPoliceAssoc) December 29, 2021
Kennesaw Police Department, Georgia
Our prayers and condolences to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois and the family, friends, and community of Deputy Sheriff Sean Riley 🖤💙💙💙🖤https://t.co/tcs2A99bmB pic.twitter.com/Fw33cMfItC— Kennesaw Police (@KennesawPolice) December 29, 2021
Port Authority Police Benevolent Association, New Jersey
RIP, Wayne County, IL, Dep. Sheriff Sean Riley, E.O.W. 12/29/21. Dep. Riley was fatally shot after responding to assist a motorist on I-64. Sean, rest in the Lord's eternal embrace. Always Honored, Never Forgotten. #WCSO #thesacrificecontinues #PAPDPROTECTSNYNJ #PAPD #PAPBA pic.twitter.com/8GK11LePij— Port Authority PBA (@PAPD911) December 29, 2021
Joliet police
The @JolietPolice send our condolences to the family, friends, & coworkers of Wayne County Sheriff's Office Deputy Sean Riley. Earlier this morning, Deputy Riley responded to a motorist assist on I-64, and was later discovered deceased at the location. Rest In Peace Deputy Riley. pic.twitter.com/47xksIp3az— Joliet Police Department (@JolietPolice) December 29, 2021
Romeoville police
Dearborn, Michigan, police
Our condolences to the family, friends, and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois on the #LODD of Deputy Sheriff Sean Riley https://t.co/BsEbDGjFcl pic.twitter.com/uXlIL8ZOJQ— Dearborn Police (@DearbornPolice) December 29, 2021
Three Chicago men are dead following a wrong-way traffic crash on the Eisenhower Expressway (I-290) early Saturday near suburban Hillside.
The wreck happened about 5:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Mannheim Road, according to a statement from the Illinois State Police.
A man behind the wheel of a blue 2017 Mazda M6 was in the westbound lanes going east when he crashed head-on into a blue 2012 Nissan Maxima that was westbound, state police said.
Both drivers and one Nissan passenger, 24, 24, and 23, were killed instantly, according to state police.
Their names were not immediately made available.