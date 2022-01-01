3 Chicago men die after wrong-way crash on Eisenhower, state police report

 Skip to main content
Three Chicago men are dead following a wrong-way traffic crash on the Eisenhower Expressway (I-290) early Saturday near suburban Hillside.

The wreck happened about 5:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Mannheim Road, according to a statement from the Illinois State Police.

A man behind the wheel of a blue 2017 Mazda M6 was in the westbound lanes going east when he crashed head-on into a blue 2012 Nissan Maxima that was westbound, state police said.

Both drivers and one Nissan passenger, 24, 24, and 23, were killed instantly, according to state police.

Their names were not immediately made available.

