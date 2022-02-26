$26 billion opioid settlement set; funds distribution to start soon

JACKSONVILLE — A $26 billion opioid settlement involving more than 4,000 state and local governments' claims against the nation's three major pharmaceutical distributors and one manufacturer has received final approval and is nearing the distribution of funds, according to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

The companies will start releasing funds to a national administrator on April 2, and state and local governments will start receiving funds soon after.

The agreement marks three years of negotiations to resolve more than 4,000 claims nationwide. It is the second largest multi-state agreement in U.S. history, second only to the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement. Illinois is one of 52 states and territories that are part of the agreement, alongside thousands of local governments. In Illinois, 94 of the state's 102 counties have signed onto the agreement.

Another 104 of 113 eligible Illinois municipalities also are part of the agreement. All together, Illinois is expected to receive its full share of the settlement, or approximately $760 million.

"This historic agreement is the result of years of tireless work by attorneys in my office, and I am pleased that Illinois will soon receive hundreds of millions of dollars from the pharmaceutical distributors and manufacturers that funneled high volumes of addictive opioids into our communities," Raoul said.

The majority of Illinois' money will go to the Illinois Remediation Fund to be used for abatement programs throughout the state. An advisory board will be established as a subcommittee of the state's Opioid Overdose Prevention and Recovery Steering Committee to make recommendations that prioritize the equitable distribution of the money, factoring in population, opioid usage rates, overdose deaths and the amount of opioids shipped into a region.

Under terms of the settlement, pharmaceutical manufacturer Johnson & Johnson is required to:

* stop selling opioids

* not fund or provide grants to third parties to promote opioids

* not lobby on activities related to opioids

* share clinical trial data under the Yale University Open Data Access Project

Pharmaceutical distributors Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen will:

* establish a centralized independent clearinghouse to provide all three distributors and state regulators with aggregated data and analytics about where drugs are going and how often, eliminating deficiencies in the current systems used by distributors

* use data-driven systems to detect suspicious opioid orders from customer pharmacies

* terminate customer pharmacies' abilities to receive shipments, and report those companies to state regulators, when they show certain signs of diversion

* prohibit shipping of and report suspicious opioid orders

* prohibit sales staff from influencing decisions related to identifying suspicious opioid orders

* require senior corporate officials to engage in regular oversight of anti-diversion efforts

