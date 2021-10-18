23 people shot, 4 fatally, in weekend gun violence

Twenty-three people were shot, four of them fatally, in Chicago during the weekend, according to Chicago police.

Two of the fatal shootings came between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning when a total of five people were shot, authorities said.

Police found an unresponsive, 31-year-old man on the ground in the 4500 block of West Wilcox Street in the West Garfield Park neighborhood with a gunshot wound to the right side of his neck and shoulder about 2 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:27 p.m., according to preliminary information from the Cook County medical examiner’s office, which had not identified the man as of Monday.

About 15 minutes earlier, another man, 41, was found unresponsive inside a residence to which police had been called. He had suffered a gunshot wound to his armpit and was pronounced dead at the residence in the 8100 block of South Drexel Avenue in East Chatham at 2:01 p.m. and he had not yet been identified, according to the medical examiner’s office.

An 11-year-old was in the living room of a residence in the 4000 block of South King Drive in Bronzeville with two other children when one of them, an 8-year-old, accidentally fired a handgun about 2 a.m. Sunday, police said in a statement. The 11-year-old was struck in the thigh and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago, where he was listed in fair condition.

In other shootings this weekend:

A 30-year-old man was driving a vehicle in the 2300 block of South Rockwell Street in Little Village when he suffered a graze wound to his head about 12:50 a.m. Monday. He drove himself to Mount Sinai Hospital and was listed in good condition.

In the 1500 block of West Garfield Boulevard in Back of the Yards, a 51-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to her leg while waiting at a bus stop at 3:45 p.m. Sunday. She noticed the wound later and refused medical attention.

A man, 29, was found between two vehicles with gunshot wounds to his face and body in the 1000 block of West 14th Street in Little Italy about 11:45 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0