2022 Illinois State Fair butter cow unveiled

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, who chairs Gov. J.B. Pritzker's rural affairs council, did not miss her chance Wednesday afternoon to say that the state's "growers, producers and farmers are really the bread and butter of Illinois."

The corny line was a fitting one as, minutes later, Pritzker, Stratton and a number of dignitaries unveiled the 2022 Illinois State Fair butter cow.

The annual tradition is meant to highlight the contribution of the nearly 450 dairy farmers in Illinois. It's an industry that has an annual economic impact of more than $24 billion.

"It's really, really something quite amazing and very unique to the Illinois State Fair," said Illinois Department of Agriculture director Jerry Costello II. "And I would also be remiss if I didn't thank all our dairy men and women here in the state of Illinois for everything they do and obviously giving us the butter to make this cow."

The 2022 cow, located in the dairy building on the fairgrounds, was sculpted by Sarah Pratt for the sixth consecutive year. She used more than 800 pounds of unsalted, recycled butter on this year's cow.

This year's sculpture features the interaction between a farmer, the land and the cow. Featured prominently are sunflowers, including one in the cow's mouth.

And as in years past, 13 hearts have been hidden into the display to signify the 13 essential nutrients found naturally in milk.

Every year, the butter cow design is intended to match up with the fair's theme. This year — with the theme "Grow with Us" — is no different.

“This design was personal for me," Pratt said. "Our family just moved to a home with acreage and started growing our own garden. Through that experience, I was inspired to include a farmer growing on the land that in turns allows the cow to grow.”

Pritzker, at his third butter cow unveiling (there was no 2020 cow due to the COVID-19 pandemic), said that "every year I am gobsmacked by her artistry."

"She doesn't just craft us a cow, she creates an entire scene," he said.

There have been 101 butter cows at the Illinois State Fair, a tradition that dates back to the 1920s, according to the fair's website.

Those who can't attend the fair can still see the butter cow through a video live-streaming on the state fair's website.

The fair kicks off its 11-day run on Thursday.