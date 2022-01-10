 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

2-year anniversary of COVID in Illinois approaching

  • 0

Jan. 24 marks the two-year anniversary of the first confirmed case of COVID in Illinois being announced. A Chicago resident was the first, with additional cases in Kane and McHenry counties confirmed on March 11 being the first outside Chicago and Cook County.

The Pantagraph is looking for Central Illinois residents to talk about how their lives have changed in the past two years and what they hope is ahead. We're looking for a variety of stories on what people feel about vaccinations, policies and life 24 months later. 

To join us, email reporter Kelsey Watznauer at kelsey.watznauer@lee.net

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Fish and the Furious! Israel researchers train goldfish to drive vehicles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News