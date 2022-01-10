2-year anniversary of COVID in Illinois approaching

Jan. 24 marks the two-year anniversary of the first confirmed case of COVID in Illinois being announced. A Chicago resident was the first, with additional cases in Kane and McHenry counties confirmed on March 11 being the first outside Chicago and Cook County.

The Pantagraph is looking for Central Illinois residents to talk about how their lives have changed in the past two years and what they hope is ahead. We're looking for a variety of stories on what people feel about vaccinations, policies and life 24 months later.