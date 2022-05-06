2 semitrailers strike same Joliet viaduct an hour apart

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JOLIET — Two semitrailers crashed into the same railroad viaduct in Joliet an hour apart Thursday morning, police said.

Joliet officers responded about 5:24 a.m. to the viaduct over a street for a crash, WFLD-TV reported.

A semitrailer driven by a 59-year-old Plainfield man was northbound on North Scott Street in the right lane when the top of the truck struck the viaduct, causing the trailer to tip on its side, police said.

The viaduct was damaged from the collision, police said.

While officers were working that crash at 6:30 a.m., another semitrailer, driven by a 44-year-Crest Hill man, struck the same viaduct.

Representatives from BNSF Railroad responded to inspect the viaduct, authorities said.

Neither driver was injured. Both were cited for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

