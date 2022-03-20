2 riding off-road vehicle killed in Central Illinois crash

TREMONT — An off-road recreational vehicle carrying seven people crashed with a pickup truck at a rural intersection in Central Illinois, killing two of the riders, police said.

The crash happened about 5 p.m. Saturday when the utility-terrain vehicle apparently ran a stop sign near the village of Tremont, Tazewell County Sheriff Jeff Lower told the (Peoria) Journal Star.

All seven people riding on the UTV were related, Lower said. Three other UTV riders and the pickup truck driver taken to a Peoria hospital because of their injuries in the crash about 15 miles southeast of Peoria.

Lower said UTVs are not legal to drive on county roads.

The identities of those killed in the crash were not immediately released.

