2 riding off-road vehicle killed in Central Illinois crash

TREMONT — An off-road recreational vehicle carrying seven people crashed with a pickup truck at a rural intersection in Central Illinois, killing two of the riders, police said.
The crash happened about 5 p.m. Saturday when the utility-terrain vehicle apparently ran a stop sign near the village of Tremont, Tazewell County Sheriff Jeff Lower told the (Peoria) Journal Star.
All seven people riding on the UTV were related, Lower said. Three other UTV riders and the pickup truck driver taken to a Peoria hospital because of their injuries in the crash about 15 miles southeast of Peoria.
Lower said UTVs are not legal to drive on county roads.
The identities of those killed in the crash were not immediately released.
PHOTOS: Illinois survives in first round of NCAA Tournament
Illinois' Kofi Cockburn dunks against Chattanooga during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic
Illinois' Alfonso Plummer (11) hits a 3-point shot from the corner against Chattanooga on Friday, in Pittsburgh.
Associated Press
Illinois' Kofi Cockburn (21) is fouled as he works the ball around Chattanooga 's Josh Ayeni during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) gets off a shot with Chattanooga 's KC Hankton (1) defending during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar
Illinois' Andre Curbelo (5) passes the ball with Chattanooga 's Avery Diggs, left, defending during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar
Chattanooga's David Jean-Baptiste (3) drives around Illinois' Andre Curbelo during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic
Chattanooga's Josh Ayeni (21) dunks against Illinois during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic
Illinois' Andre Curbelo (5) knocks the ball away from Chattanooga's A.J. Caldwell during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic
Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens, center, twirls a basketball on his finger as he watches Chattanooga warm up before a college basketball game against Illinois in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood gestures to an official during the first half of a college basketball game against Chattanooga in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar
Illinois 's Kofi Cockburn, right, celebrates with Alfonso Plummer (11) as time runs out in a 54-53 win over Chattanooga in a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar
Illinois 's Alfonso Plummer (11) is fouled during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 18, 2022. Plummer made the two shots. Illinois won 54-53. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar
Chattanooga 's Darius Banks, bottom, and Illinois 's Da'Monte Williams (20) scramble for a loose ball during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 18, 2022. Illinois won 54-53. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar
Chattanooga's A.J. Caldwell, right, grabs the ball before sliding out of bounds as Illinois' Da'Monte Williams (20) defends during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Illinois won 54-53 to move on to the second round. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) blocks a shot bt Chattanooga's Malachi Smith (13) as time runs down during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Illinois won 54-53 to move on to the second round. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic
Illinois' Trent Frazier (1) leaps in celebration with teammates as they defeated Chattanooga in a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic
Illinois' Kofi Cockburn (21) shoots over Chattanooga's Silvio De Sousa to give Illinois the lead with time winding down in a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic
Chattanooga's Darius Banks (5) holds his hands behind his head as time runs out and his team loses to Illinois in a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Illinois won 54-53 to move on to the second round. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic
Illinois 's Kofi Cockburn (21) is fouled with Chattanooga 's Josh Ayeni, left, defending during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 18, 2022. Illinois won 54-53. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar
