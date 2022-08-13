 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story topical

2 killed when small plane crashes on roadway in Peoria County

  • 0

HANNA CITY — Two people were killed Saturday when a single-engine plane crashed on a roadway in the small Central Illinois community of Hanna City, officials said.

According to officials in Peoria County, the plane crashed at about 12:30 p.m. on Route 116. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said two people who have not been identified were killed and autopsies will be conducted Monday, the (Peoria) Journal Star reported. There were no immediate reports of any other injuries.

US florists in high demand amid a flower shortage, wedding boom

The roadway was closed Saturday afternoon as crews worked to clear debris.

The National Transportation Safety Board said that it was investigating the crash of the Mooney M20K plane.

Hanna City is about 180 miles southwest of Chicago.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Head to Sugar Grove Nature Center for a night with the stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News