2 killed near Kankakee courthouse

KANKAKEE— Two men were killed and another was injured Thursday morning in a shooting near the courthouse in Kankakee, authorities said.

Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said officers arrested two men and recovered “multiple” firearms, including one long gun, at the scene.

Officers were dispatched to the courthouse in response to a shots fired call at about 9:50, he said. Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey told WGN-TV earlier that the shooting happened between the courthouse and the county jail.

The sheriff’s office posted the following on its Facebook page: “There has been a shooting at the Kankakee County Courthouse. The scene is secured. More information will be available as it becomes available. We are asking everyone to avoid the area as the investigation continues.”

All Kankakee School District 111 schools were placed on lockdown, according to a tweet from the district.

The two people who were fatally shot were Hispanic men in their mid-20s, and the third man who was shot is undergoing surgery, Passwater said during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Passwater did not talk about a possible motive for the shooting and did not take any questions.

