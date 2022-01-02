2 inches of snow at both airports recorded as storm grips Chicago area, weather officials say

Chicago’s Department of Street and Sanitation deployed more than 200 salt trucks Saturday for a serious snow storm predicted to dump from four to seven inches in its path before the area plunges into sub zero temperatures, officials said.

A Winter Storm Warning was issued shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday and remains in effect until 6 a.m. Sunday for portions of northwest Indiana and northeast Illinois, according to the National Weather Service.

Around 7 p.m. road conditions in many outlying areas and residential neighborhoods in northern Illinois and far northwest Indiana were “poor to hazardous,” the NWS tweeted. Main thoroughfares in the central and southern Chicago metro were in better shape.

As of about 6 p.m., snow totals at Midway and O’Hare International airports were right around 2 inches, according to the NWS. Joliet had 2.3 and 3.5 inches had fallen as of the same time in Crown Point, Indiana.

Snow accumulations of four to seven inches were expected, with wind gusts up to 30 mph Saturday afternoon and evening, especially near the lake, weather officials said.

The weather system was expected to hit large sections of the nation with heavy snow possible from the Central Plains, Mid Mississippi Valley and into the Lower Great Lakes.

In Chicago and surrounding areas, the storm began as rain south of the city before it changed to wet heavy snow that was expected to fall through midnight Sunday, weather officials said.

The heaviest snow rates were predicted to occur between 3 to 11 p.m., making conditions extra dangerous after sunset by diminishing visibility, especially along the Lake Michigan shoreline, according to officials. Motorists were cautioned of blowing snow.

A Hazardous Weather Outlook also was issued for portions of North Central Illinois, Northeast Illinois and Northwest Indiana, cautioning of ice and slippery roadways.

Officials said arctic air will move into the region behind the departing weather system with wind chills below zero expected Sunday night into Monday morning.

