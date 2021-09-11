2 die, 4 hospitalized after Chicago carbon monoxide leak

CHICAGO — Two women died and four other people, including three children, were hospitalized after a carbon monoxide leak in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood Friday, authorities said.
A woman in her 70s and another woman in her 50s were found dead inside in the basement of a home, fire officials said.
The women's names haven't been released.
One adult and three children were taken from the same scene to Stroger Hospital in stable condition, they said.
Americans from across the country reflect on the life-changing impact the world's deadliest terror attack had on their lives. A day forever etched in our minds. A day America promises never to forget. Source by: Stringr
A neighbor reported smelling gas and when crews entered the building, they found carbon monoxide levels of 200 parts per million, which can be fatal, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said it wasn't clear where the carbon monoxide came from. A gas company was on scene investigating.
Photos: Remembering 9/11
Virus Outbreak National Traumas
FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, people run away from a collapsing World Trade Center tower in New York. Al-Qaida's 9/11 attacks against the U.S. killed almost 3,000 people. (AP Photo/Suzanne Plunkett)
Suzanne Plunkett
Sept 11 Anniversary
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2001, file photo, smoke rises from the burning twin towers of the World Trade Center after hijacked planes crashed into the towers, in New York City. The coronavirus pandemic has reshaped how the U.S. is observing the anniversary of 9/11. The terror attacks' 19th anniversary will be marked Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza and a corner nearby in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Richard Drew
Sept 11 Pentagon
A beam of light is seen near to the Lincoln Memorial, as part of the Towers of Light Tribute marking the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Jose Luis Magana
Sept 11 Anniversary
Former President George W. Bush places a wreath as former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, right, watches, on the grounds of the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial at the Pentagon in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in observance of the 18th anniversary of the September 11th attacks. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
FBI 9/11 Pentagon Photos
This undated photo provided by the FBI shows damage to the Pentagon caused during the 9/11 attacks. The FBI released a group of photos on March 30, 2017, showing the aftermath of the hijacked American Airlines Flight 77 crash into the Pentagon. (FBI via AP)
HOGP
FBI 9/11 Pentagon Photos
This undated photo provided by the FBI shows damage to the Pentagon caused during the 9/11 attacks. The FBI released a group of photos on March 30, 2017, showing the aftermath of the hijacked American Airlines Flight 77 crash into the Pentagon. (FBI via AP)
HOGP
Virus Outbreak National Traumas
FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, people run away from a collapsing World Trade Center tower in New York. Al-Qaida's 9/11 attacks against the U.S. killed almost 3,000 people. (AP Photo/Suzanne Plunkett)
Suzanne Plunkett
Sept 11 Anniversary
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2001, file photo, smoke rises from the burning twin towers of the World Trade Center after hijacked planes crashed into the towers, in New York City. The coronavirus pandemic has reshaped how the U.S. is observing the anniversary of 9/11. The terror attacks' 19th anniversary will be marked Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza and a corner nearby in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Richard Drew
Sept 11 Anniversary
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2014, file photo, a woman places flowers in the inscribed names along the edge of the North Pool during memorial observances on the 13th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks on the World Trade Center in New York. The coronavirus pandemic has reshaped how the U.S. is observing the anniversary of 9/11. The terror attacks' 19th anniversary will be marked Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza and a corner nearby in New York. (AP Photo/Justin Lane, Pool, File)
JUSTIN LANE
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!