2 dead after fire in Chicago apartment building that was reportedly without heat

CHICAGO - An 88-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man were found dead in an apartment early Tuesday after Chicago firefighters extinguished a blaze in the building — which apparently did not have working heat and was so filled with belongings it was difficult for firefighters to move around inside the first-floor unit, according to Chicago fire officials.

Emergency responders were called to the 3600 block of North Kedvale Avenue in the Old Irving Park neighborhood around 2:30 a.m., Chicago police and Fire Department officials said. The woman found inside was pronounced dead at 4:37 a.m., and the man was pronounced dead at 4:43 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The woman and man have not been identified and no cause of death had been determined, according to preliminary information from the medical examiner’s office.

The apartment was so densely filled with objects “it was difficult to get around in the building,” said Larry Langford, a spokesman for the Fire Department. Space heaters were being used as the building didn’t have a functioning heating system, but investigators had not yet determined whether that was a contributing factor in the fire, he said.

The temperature at O’Hare International Airport, the most reliable nearby weather site, was 19 degrees around the time of the fire, said Brett Borchardt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Landlords in Chicago are required to provide heat or maintain functioning individual unit heating equipment, according to Title 14X of the city’s municipal code. The code specifies that space heaters do not meet this requirement.

A fatal apartment fire in New York that killed 19 people in January was caused by a faulty space heater, according to New York fire officials.

The Old Irving Park fire remained under investigation early Tuesday.

The Chicago Fire Department’s Public Education Division planned to distribute smoke detectors and fire safety literature Tuesday at 10 a.m., as is standard practice following fatal fires.

