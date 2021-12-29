2 charged in shootout at Oakbrook Center mall

Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with the Dec. 23 shootout at Oakbrook Center that injured three people and a suspect, authorities said.

The shooting, just two days before Christmas at the popular west suburban mall, rattled crowds of holiday shoppers and wounded three women who were hit by stray bullets. One of the suspects was also shot and hospitalized from the injuries.

The defendants, Tyran Williams, 32, and Steve L. Lane, 29, are facing multiple felony charges in connection with the shooting, according to police and online court records. They are expected to appear in court Wednesday.

Police said two men got into a gunfight in an outdoor corridor near the Ann Taylor and Nordstrom stores. One of the men was wounded and taken into custody and transported to a hospital. The gunfight sent people fleeing through the mall, with some still hiding in stores when police arrived on the scene.

