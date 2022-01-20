2 brothers, cousin arrested in Illinois on charges stemming from U.S. Capitol breach

Three Illinois men were arrested Wednesday on federal charges alleging they illegally entered the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

Anthony Carollo, 23, his brother, Jeremiah Carollo, 45, and their cousin, Cody Vollan, 31, were all charged with misdemeanor counts of unlawfully entering a restricted government building and disorderly conduct on U.S. Capitol grounds.

Anthony Carollo and Vollan were arrested in the Lockport area and are scheduled to appear before a magistrate judge in U.S. District Court in Chicago on Wednesday afternoon. Jeremiah Carollo, who lives in Glen Carbon, was scheduled to have an initial court appearance in the Southern District of Illinois, records show.

Lawyers for the three were not immediately available.

The arrests brought the number of Illinoisans charged so far in the Capitol breach to 23. The ongoing investigation has been described by prosecutors as the largest criminal investigation in the country’s history.

Last month, James Robert Elliott, 24, of Aurora, was charged with felony counts alleging he used a flagpole to assault officers while illegally on the Capitol grounds.

The three men arrested Wednesday are not accused of any violence.

