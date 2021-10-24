1920s feminist's banned memoir gets new life thanks to Illinois publisher

NAPERVILLE — A Naperville publishing house is giving University of Chicago graduate Gertrude Beasley back the voice that had been silenced nearly a century ago.

Sourcebooks, founded in 1987 by CEO Dominque Raccah, reissued the feminist's 1925 memoir, "My First Thirty Years," which had been banned after the time of its original publication. It is a frank view of life growing up as one of 13 children in an impoverished Texas farm family.

"We work diligently with our partners at libraries and bookstores to effectively bring books broadly to the readers without any banning needed. That was the thinking behind this particular publication date," Raccah said.

Equally unique is that the reissue was a family affair inspired by Raccah's daughter-in-law, Nina Bennett.

After moving to Lonestar State, where she has roots, Bennett said she was searching used bookstores for stories that reflect the different dimensions of women in Texas.

She stumbled across an intriguing extract of Beasley's memoir and struggled to find a complete copy of the book.

"Gertrude's prose is just so dark and compelling and eloquent," Bennett said. "She was very abrasive, and her opinions were very inconvenient. Not only was the book basically banned, but she herself was imprisoned."

Because the issues Beasley raised in the memoir are as poignant today as they were 100 year ago, others should have the chance to read the full text, she said.

All in the family

Like many families during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Raccah's relatives didn't gather but kept in touch through online video conferences.

It was during one of those family chats that Bennett mentioned Beasley's forgotten memoir.

Raccah said as the 10th largest publisher in the country, Sourcebooks traditionally has promoted texts from women who have been silenced and marginalized.

When her daughter-in-law shared about Beasley's story, Raccah said she found it "absolutely staggering ... I thought this was absolutely up our alley."

Her company is very much fact-based, science-based and feminist-oriented, she said. "We are an organization that believes that we should be proselytizing and developing new voices, outsider voices," she said.

As the largest woman-owned book publisher in the United States, Raccah said, "we have been an outsider the whole time we've been in business."

"We spent a lifetime doing this work, and, I'm really thrilled with adding Gertrude's book to the work that we've been doing," she said.

Timing is everything

Hopping on a family video call a couple minutes after her sister-in-law and stepmother, Marie Bennett, of Aurora, was surprised to hear the pair hatching a plan in which Marie could put to use the editing certificate she earned from the University of Chicago a few years earlier.

The full-time professional classical musician and flute teacher had the time.

Because of the pandemic, Marie Bennett wasn't performing at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora or offering much instruction. She taught at Naperville's North Central College for 15 years and now teaches at the College of DuPage and Aurora University.

Beasley's memoir required a lighter level of editing because the author was deceased, Marie Bennett said. Some it involved cleaning up the scanned copy to make it legible or deciding what could or couldn't be changed, she said.

"Can I break this four-page paragraph off into a couple paragraphs?" Marie Bennett said.

That work took about a month, allowing them to time the release with banned book week, she said.

Looking forward

Nina Bennett said Beasley's is a quintessentially American story until she is committed to a psychiatric hospital, where she is forgotten and dies in 1955.

"She's young, scrappy, she's hungry. She's a career woman; she doesn't need a prince charming to be fulfilled. It's really energizing," Nina Bennett said. "And then you get to this hard ending knowing that she was institutionalized."

Republishing Beasley's memoir can never change that ending, Nina Bennett said. "But this feels like a better ending for the narrative arc. (Her book) gets rereleased, she's given her voice by a group of women, and (she) is given the distribution that she always should have had," she said.

A different voice also can change the narrative itself.

Marie Bennett said she grew up reading "Little House on the Prairie" books. "Gertrude's story was not that. I think it really helps fill out our view of lots of areas of life when you get these different voices of different perspectives," she said.

While the project pulled them closer together as a family, the three women doubt it will happen again.

"This was just such a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence that brought all of our different interests and strengths together, along with the time available thanks to COVID," Nina Bennett said. "I'm really glad that we were able to make it happen."

