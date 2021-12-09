$10M in funding for Illinois National Guard clears House

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois National Guard's 183rd Air Wing is one step closer to receiving $10.2 million in funding for a base civil engineer complex in Springfield after the National Defense Authorization Act successfully passed out of the House.

Illinois District 18 Rep. Darin LaHood and Illinois District 13 Rep. Rodney Davis voted in favor of the measure. Maj. Gen. Richard Neely, Illinois' adjutant general, head of the state Department of Military Affairs and commander for the Illinois Army and Air National Guards, made the funding request.

"I am proud to support the FY22 National Defense Authorization Act, which includes critical funding to help build and upgrade the Base Civil Engineer Complex for the Illinois Air National Guard 183rd Wing in Springfield," LaHood said. "The men and women in the 183rd deserve up-to-date resources to continue providing exceptional emergency response and support services."

Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder and Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport executive director Mark Hanna also support the funding.

The act now heads to the Senate for a final vote.

