 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

$100,000 grant will fund Veterans Parkway study

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Regional Planning Commission has received federal funding for developing a Veterans Parkway Corridor Plan.

The $100,00 federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant is from the  U.S. Department of Transportation. 

The plan will identify "identify potential safety improvements including ramps with rolling access for the individuals with disabilities, improved signage, land bridges, and curbside management, in addition to enhanced pedestrian, bicycle and transit facilities," according to a statement from U.S. Reps. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, and Darin LaHood, R-Peoria. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts infrastructure bill on rusty NH bridge

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News