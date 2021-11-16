$100,000 grant will fund Veterans Parkway study

The $100,00 federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant is from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The plan will identify "identify potential safety improvements including ramps with rolling access for the individuals with disabilities, improved signage, land bridges, and curbside management, in addition to enhanced pedestrian, bicycle and transit facilities," according to a statement from U.S. Reps. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, and Darin LaHood, R-Peoria.