1 dead, three injured in shooting near St. Louis

BROOKLYN — A St. Louis man is dead and three other men are injured after a shooting in the parking lot of a former nightclub.

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of what used to be Roxy's Nightclub in Brooklyn, Illinois, just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis. Names of the victims have not been released.

Authorities say the man killed was 28 years old. The three injured men were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

