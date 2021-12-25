1 dead, 8 injured in shootings since Christmas Eve afternoon, Chicago police say

A 27-year-old man was fatally wounded Friday afternoon, and eight other people were shot, including a person who was injured in a police- involved shooting on the Near West Side, Chicago police said.

No police officers were injured in the shooting that happened shortly after 1 a.m. Christmas morning in the University Village/ Little Italy neighborhood in the 1300 block of West Hastings Avenue.

According to a preliminary statement by police, tactical officers on patrol on West Hastings saw two males brandishing handguns. As the officers approached the subjects, one of them opened fire toward the officers. The officers returned fire, and one of males was struck, police said.

The other male suspect fled on foot, but was caught by responding officers and taken into police custody. The wounded suspect was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Two weapons were found at the scene.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was investigating, and the officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative duty, police said.

The fatal shooting happened about 3 p.m. Christmas Eve on the Far South Side in 12000 block of South Wallace Street in the West Pullman neighborhood.

A 27-year-old man was in an alley when someone shot him multiple times to the body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has yet to be identified.

In other shootings since Friday afternoon:

Shortly after 5 a.m. Christmas Day, a 37-year-old man was shot in the 7000 block of South Stony Island Avenue in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. The victim was inside of a business when a vehicle pulled up to the drive-thru and someone fired shoots through the window striking the victim. He was taken in good condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m, two women, ages 39 and 21, were both shot in the West Woodlawn neighborhood in the 6400 block of South Rhodes Avenue. Police said the victims were standing on the sidewalk when shots rang out, striking the older victim to the left leg, and the younger woman to the face. Both women were taken in good condition to U of C Medical Center, police said.

About 11:35 p.m. Friday, a 25-year-old man and an 11-year-old boy were both shot in the right leg by a known suspect while they were inside an apartment in the 5400 block of North Austin Avenue in the Jefferson Park neighborhood. The man and the boy were taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, and the shooter was in custody, police said.

About 5 p.m. , a 31-year-old man was shot while he was in a parking lot of a gas station in the 1900 block of West 47th Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. Police said a dark-colored SUV pulled up and someone inside opened fire, striking the victim to the right leg. He was taken to Stroger Hospital and listed in good condition.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., a 38-year-old woman was shot in the back while she was traveling east in the 3900 block of West Harrison Street in the Lawndale neighborhood. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and listed in good condition, police said.

