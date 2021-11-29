1 dead, 3 hurt in Chicago house fire

A woman died and at least three others were injured, including a 7-year-old boy and a 60-year-old man, during a house fire in the Clearing neighborhood early Monday.

The fire happened in the 5700 block of West 64th Street, not far from Midway Airport, around 6 a.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Fire officials said the woman who died was in her 60s. A woman in her 30s also was among the injured, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The 60-year-old man was in fair condition, according to posts on social media by Larry Langford, a spokesman for the department. The child, a 7-year-old boy was in “serious-to-critical” condition and the woman fire officials believe is 30 was in critical condition.

The Fire Department called for an EMS Plan One, which automatically sends at least five ambulances to the scene.

