1 dead, 2 others hurt in Chicago porch collapse, fire department says

CHICAGO — One man died and two others suffered serious to critical injuries after a porch collapsed Tuesday at a home on Chicago's West Side, authorities said.

Fire crews worked with tools late Tuesday afternoon to free a 53-year-old one man in grave condition trapped under heavy stone debris but were unable to save him, the Chicago Fire Department posted on Twitter.

A 68-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition with crush injuries and a 32-year-old man was hospitalized in stable condition with a fractured left leg and a back injury, the department said in its tweet.

A firefighter suffered a minor injury, the tweet said.

The collapse occurred about 4:15 p.m. in the Garfield Park neighborhood.

One man appeared to be talking to firefighters while they pulled him from the rubble, WLS-TV reported.

It was not immediately clear what caused the porch to collapse.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0