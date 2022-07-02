1 dead, 1 badly injured in plane crash in rural southwestern Illinois, police say

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ST. JACOB — One man died and another was seriously injured in a plane crash at roughly 11:30 a.m. Saturday near St. Jacob, according to Illinois State Police.

The plane, a White Piper Comanche 250, took off from nearby St. Louis Metro East Airport/Shafer Field, police said in a news release. The plane lost altitude for unknown reasons and crashed just west of the intersection of Illinois Route 4 and Keck Road.

Robert L. Binger, a 60-year-old man from Lake City, Florida, died in the crash. Buck E. Martin, 39, of Edwardsville, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the crash was ongoing as of Saturday afternoon.

