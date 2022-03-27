Watch now: Families learn citizen science at Lincoln's Creekside Center

LINCOLN — A group of five new citizen scientists braved windy and chilly weather this weekend to train with Illinois RiverWatch before spring stream monitoring begins.

Illinois RiverWatch Director and Stream Ecologist Danelle Haake led two families through the training on Saturday, walking them through the data sheet they need to collect and the methods for collecting the invertebrate animals that inhabit area streams.

They were studying the Logan County Sugar Creek as it flowed through the Campbell Creekside Outdoor Center for Environmental Education at Lincoln College.

“You want to have at least one representative of every type of taxa (you find),” Haake told the participants.

The data sheet includes information like recent weather, turbidity and how fast the water is flowing. Normally it is focused on a stretch 200 feet long, but for training on Saturday, Haake had shortened it to 50 feet.

The stream was up higher than normal on Saturday, said Dennis Campbell, the director of the center.

Normally Logan County Master Naturalist Pam Moriearty does a study in May or June, trying to time it between the times when the stream floods over its banks. She has been doing the stream studies since 2014, she said.

The Creekside Center, a 104-acre natural site north of Lincoln and owned by Lincoln College, holds not only natural areas, but also interpretive sites and plantings of specific habitats. It is named after Campbell.

The high water kept the citizen scientists from being able to practice collecting organisms from all five habitats the RiverWatch tries to collect from. It also meant not all of the information on the data sheets could be completed for the whole area, such as sediment type. That is OK, Haake said.

“We’re not expecting you to jump in with a snorkel to tell us what the sediment type is,” Haake said.

For most of the in-the-water work, Haake was helped by 4-H students Laney Saylor, 10, and Stephen Starasta, 17, who were there with their families. They did a little “riffle shuffle” to stir up sediment in front of the nets.

They were able to catch a few critters. This time the invertebrates were let go, but normally they would be preserved in alcohol and taken back to the lab to identify.

Earlier in the day, the citizen scientists had learned the lab skills they would need for volunteering during a session on the Lincoln College campus.

“She’s 10, and even the classroom component, being able to look through the microscope, that really kept her attention,” Julie Saylor, Laney’s mother, said.

Stephen Starasta said he is interested in studying wildlife biology. That is part of what brought his family out on Saturday, his father, Mike Starasta, said. Mike and Leslie Starasta were also interested themselves. Leslie Starasta needed to refresh her training, while Mike Starasta said he had done similar projects before, including as a Master Naturalist, but had never done the formal training.

Later they will borrow monitoring kits from RiverWatch and then report their findings to the volunteer effort. RiverWatch is coordinated by National Great Rivers Research and Education Center in East Alton.

The sandy bank where the volunteers were working Saturday was on the inside of one of the curves, or meanders, of the stream. It originates in Bloomington, Campbell said, and is notable for having more freshwater clam species than any other stream of its size in Illinois.

Before his official retirement from teaching, Campbell and his students found 21 species of clams that were living in the stream, and the shells of another 10 species. That does not mean those other 10 species are present in the stream now, though. Some of them likely came from the banks as they eroded, revealing things that were buried 8,000 or 9,000 years ago.

“The individual species in the past were different than today,” Campbell said.

It is the meanders of the stream that do the eroding, cutting away on the outside banks and leaving sand points on the inside as the slower water drops sediment. The erosion has led to some of the Campbell Center’s importance, as a mammoth tusk was found on the property by a student in 2005. Campbell found a mammoth tooth at the same site the next year.

Curves in a stream are also a good sign when doing a stream study, Haake said. Channelization, or straightening, such as in urban areas or through farm fields, can have a detrimental effect on stream habitats.

“A meandered stream is good, that’s how a stream should be,” she said.

Those interested in the citizen scientists program can fill out a form under the "Get Involved and Volunteer" form on the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center RiverWatch website at ngrrec.org/riverwatch. Upcoming trainings and other events are also linked on the website, as well as details about group trainings with 4-H and other youth clubs.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

