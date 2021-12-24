The momentous James Webb Space Telescope launch is scheduled for Christmas morning

Astronomers around the world are anxiously awaiting the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, the largest and most powerful observatory of its kind to ever leave Earth and capable of peering deep enough into the cosmos to potentially reveal the birth of galaxies.

After a series of delays, liftoff is scheduled for 6:20 a.m. CST on Christmas morning from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, where the telescope will be propelled into space encased in the nose cone of a European Ariane 5 rocket.

“We’re just waiting with bated breath,” said Wendy Freedman, professor of astronomy and astrophysics at the University of Chicago, who is among the international scientists who will be using the telescope and its data for research projects. “It’s really exciting and complicated and scary.”

The launch site is strategically located near the equator, where the Earth rotates faster compared to at the North and South poles, giving the rocket an extra push. The $10 billion Webb telescope — successor to the iconic Hubble Space Telescope — will hurtle to its final destination almost a million miles into space, a journey that will take about a month.

“Join us for the ride; it’s going to be exciting,” said Freedman, who served on the Hubble Telescope and Beyond Committee, a panel of experts who helped make recommendations for this next-generation telescope. “I think some of the images from this telescope are going to be incredible.”

Named after a former NASA director who served during the Space Race in the 1960s, the Webb telescope was developed through an international partnership of NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency. Scientists all over the world will be using its data cooperatively.

Two decades in the making, this premiere space observatory is a complicated and tricky feat of engineering, featuring the largest mirror ever launched into space for astronomy.

A telescope’s sensitivity comes from the size of its mirror, which collects light from the objects being observed. The Webb telescope’s 21-foot mirror is comprised of 18 separate lightweight, hexagonal-shaped segments, which will unfold once the telescope is in space, according to NASA.

Another challenge will be keeping the telescope cool. It’s designed to observe far and faint objects by detecting infrared light, which requires an extremely cold operating temperature of hundreds of degrees below zero Fahrenheit.

A five-layer sun shield about the size of a tennis court will block and redirect heat from the sun, moon and Earth. Every shield layer is a fraction of a millimeter thick — about as thin as a human hair — and each subsequent layer is cooler than the one before it, with the space in between providing an insulating effect, according to NASA.

In comparison, the Hubble telescopes orbits at an altitude of roughly 375 miles above the Earth, according to NASA. Its mirror is much smaller in diameter and the Hubble is primarily designed for observing visible light — what we can see with our eyes — as well as ultraviolet wavelengths, though it has some infrared capabilities.

The entire Webb telescope is so large that it will be folded like origami to fit inside the nose cone of the rocket, with the mirror and sun shield deploying once in space.

For astronomers on the ground anticipating Webb’s images and data, the nail-biting will continue long past the initial launch.

“They have to run it through an enormous number of tests to check all the instruments and all the pieces,” Freedman said. “Unlike Hubble, there’s no existing vehicle that could go out to service it a million miles away. And the instruments weren’t designed to be easily accessible to astronauts.”

Her earliest memory of interest in celestial bodies was when she was 7 and her dad showed her a dark sky full of stars in northern Ontario, away from the city lights of Toronto, where she was raised.

Her father explained that they were seeing the stars as they were at the time the light left them. Because the stars are so far away, in the time it takes the light to travel, the stars might have actually exhausted themselves and died in the interim.

“I just remember looking up at the sky and being completely fascinated by this idea,” she said. “So we were seeing a particular star as it was then, but it might not be there anymore. And it applies to the distant universe as well. The farther away something is, the further back in time we’re seeing it.”

She’ll use that same concept that intrigued her as a child in her research with the Webb telescope, which will be able to detect fainter and more distant objects in space than ever before.

Because the light observed is so far away, it’s also extremely old; the telescope can essentially work like a time machine to capture what the universe was like billions of years ago, when the first galaxies began forming.

Freedman’s work — which was among the initial research projects granted time to use the Webb telescope during its first observing cycle — will explore two major questions: When did the Big Bang happen and how fast is the universe expanding.

“These kinds of studies give us a sense of who we are and where we came from,” she said. “As human beings, we’re a curious species. This is one of the ultimate questions we ask: How did this come to be? And how is this evolving?”

The telescope will send science and engineering data to Earth using a high frequency radio transmitter; it’s expected to begin conducting science operations about six months after launch, according to NASA.

Jacob Bean, professor in the department of astronomy and astrophysics at the University of Chicago, has waited more than a decade for the Webb telescope’s launch.

“Really my anxiety is centered on will it work — and will it arrive safely?” he said.

Bean will use the telescope to study extrasolar planets, also called exoplanets, which are planets that orbit stars outside Earth’s solar system.

“There are solar systems like our own around nearly every other star, probably,” he said. “We know now that many of them, most of them, don’t look anything at all like our own solar system. There’s a much wider diversity of planets around other stars than we had expected. And that’s really fascinating.”

Traveling at the speed of the fastest spacecraft, it would take tens of thousands of years to reach even the nearest stars, he said.

“The local neighborhood of stars that I study is just such a small part of our own galaxy, and the universe that our galaxy exists in,” he said. “So the universe is a vast place.”

Much of Bean’s work focuses on researching the atmospheres of exoplanets, and the Webb telescope will help discover what these worlds are really like: How their temperature varies across the surface. Their wind speeds. The molecules that are present in their atmosphere. Whether there are clouds and condensation and perhaps even some kind of rain, likely an exotic form that’s very different in makeup from the water we’re used to.

“We really only had a hint of what the nature of these planets are like from our previous observations,” he said. “It will help us reveal the spectra of these planets in much greater detail than we’ve able to do before. I think for the first time we’ll appreciate extrasolar planets as other worlds.”

He noted that the telescope launch comes at a particularly hard time, amid an international pandemic, social inequality, climate change and so many other problems.

“We have this giant gold mirror out in space, and we use it to look out at the cosmos,” Bean said. “But we also use mirrors to look back at ourselves and I think this is no different.”

The Webb telescope, he said, represents and reflects the best of humanity.

“It was built with cooperation,” he said. “It’s driven by curiosity. And reflected back from this giant gold mirror in space, I think we’re going to see the best of ourselves.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0