Chicago companies pursue alternative proteins with fungi

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, a critic of Donald Trump who is one of two Republicans on the panel investigating the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol attack, announced Friday that he will not seek reelection next year. READ MORE HERE.
Chicago-based food tech company Nature’s Fynd plans to open a facility in the Back of the Yards that will help it scale up production as it launches its meatless breakfast patties and dairy-free cream cheese in stores, including Chicago-area Mariano’s.
It’s one of two Chicago companies using fermentation to turn microbes from the fungi family into animal-free protein sources, as consumer interest in alternative proteins surges.
U.S. sales of meat substitutes leaped 47% to nearly $1.5 billion in 2020 as consumers stocked up and did more cooking at home during the pandemic, according to market research firm Mintel. Industry experts expect that skyrocketing growth to slow but still say sales could rise 15% a year or more.
“There’s a proliferation of products hitting the market, and there’s sustained interest,” said Darren Seifer, food and beverage industry analyst at the NPD Group.
Among those new products are Nature’s Fynd’s meatless breakfast patties and dairy-free cream cheese, which debuted on shelves at Berkeley Bowl stores in California a few weeks ago.
Within the next two weeks, they’ll be available at 44 Chicago-area Mariano’s stores. Nature’s Fynd aims to distribute them nationwide by the middle of next year.
Launching with two very different products was meant to showcase the versatility of the company’s protein, which it calls Fy, said co-founder and CEO Thomas Jonas.
“When a consumer understands what Fy is and that it’s a protein that’s better for you and the planet, the question is how can I bring that into my diet on as many occasions as possible,” Jonas said.
Nature’s Fynd’s new 200,000-square-foot facility is expected to open in the second quarter of next year and will let the company produce three to five times as much protein as its current site near the Union Stockyards. There will also be space for research and development.
Unlike plant-based meat alternatives from companies like Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat, Nature’s Fynd’s products use a protein made from a microbe sourced from the volcanic hot springs in Yellowstone National Park. It undergoes fermentation in stacks of trays, feeding on sugars to create protein while using a fraction of the land, water and energy required to raise animals, Jonas said.
The company raised $350 million in funding earlier this year, led by new investor SoftBank, bringing its total financing to more than $500 million. It has 152 employees at its Chicago headquarters and Bozeman, Montana, research and development center, and expects to add 200 jobs in Chicago by the end of 2023.
While fermentation-based alternative proteins may be less prevalent than plant-based options, interest from investors is growing. Companies using fermentation to make protein attracted $587 million last year — a fraction of the more than $2.1 billion plant-based meat makers attracted, but more than double the sum invested in fermentation-based companies in 2019, according to a report from the Good Food Institute, a nonprofit that advocates for meat alternatives.
Nature’s Fynd isn’t the only Chicago company using fermentation to make alternative proteins. Aqua Cultured Foods is using a similar strategy, though relying on a different microbe, to give customers meat-free options in a category where they’re especially tough to find: seafood.
Aqua Cultured Foods, based in River North, raised $2.1 million earlier this week to accelerate research and development work on whole-muscle cut alternative seafood, including tuna and whitefish fillets it describes as “sushi-quality.”
CEO Anne Palermo declined to say what strain of fungi the company is using but said its fishless fillets will have a comparable amount of protein to a serving of cod. The protein takes the shape of whatever vessel it is grown in, allowing it to replicate a wide range of seafood products with help from plant-based flavorings, Palermo said.
Shrimp, calamari and sushi cuts are the first products Aqua Cultured Foods plans to bring to market.
While plant-based burgers are now widely available, even showing up on fast-food menus, alternative seafood products have been slower to take off.
The number of companies making alternative seafood products has grown from 29 worldwide in 2019 to more than 87, and U.S. sales grew from $10 million in 2019 to $12 million in 2020, but remain a tiny fraction of the $15 billion U.S. seafood market, according to the Good Food Institute.
Consumers buy more beef than fish, so it’s no surprise companies making animal-free proteins started with burgers, Seifer said.
Many people also see fish as a relatively healthy option, which may undermine interest from consumers eating meatless meats because they believe it’s a healthier choice, said Mintel health and nutrition analyst Karen Formanski.
About 56% of U.S. consumers ate plant-based proteins to be healthier, according to a 2020 Mintel report. Only 16% said they chose plant-based protein to reduce their impact on the environment, while 13% were concerned about animal welfare. Young consumers were more likely to be motivated by environmental impact.
Still, there’s interest. Among U.S. adults who eat some plant-based protein, including beans and grains, 60% were interested in eating alternative fish and 53% expressed interest in alternative shellfish, according to a Mintel report from earlier this year.
The lack of widely available alternative seafood options isn’t just a question of demand. It’s also likely easier to convincingly replicate ground beef than whole cuts of meat, like a steak or piece of salmon, Formanski said.
Aqua Cultured Foods is still “optimizing and refining the product,” but Palermo aims to begin testing with chefs next year before scaling up production for retail sales.
“We want to save our oceans and feed the world sustainably, and the best way to do that is to get our product out to people,” she said.
Recap: What was decided in General Assembly fall veto session
Illinois Dems embrace gerrymandering in fight for US House
In the neck-and-neck fight to keep control of the U.S. House of Representatives, Democrats need help from the few places where state lawmakers can make 2022 difficult for Republicans.
Illinois Democrats delivered Thursday, using their dominance in state government to advance new congressional district maps intended to eliminate two Republican-held districts and send more Democrats to Washington.
To do it, Illinois Democrats have embraced gerrymandering, the practice of drawing district boundaries for political benefit that party leaders including former President Barack Obama and former Attorney General Eric Holder have railed against as “rigging” elections. The new map is a collection of odd shapes resembling abstract art and, critics say, a symbol of Democrats' hypocrisy.
“This is a desperate map from a desperate party,” said Adam Kincaid, executive director of the National Republican Redistricting Trust, which coordinates redistricting for the GOP. He called it “America’s most extreme gerrymander.”
Both parties use gerrymandering, though Democrats more actively opposed it after the GOP used the practice in 2011 to create huge advantages for the next decade. Obama traveled to the Illinois Capitol where he once served as a state senator to deliver a speech about America's broken political system, saying gerrymandering — packing a party’s supporters into one district or dispersing the other party’s voters for political advantage — was the reason nothing could get done in Congress.
Democrats in some states even gave up their own power by pushing for independent commissions to draw boundaries. And Holder became chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, which has backed legal challenges to GOP-drawn maps in places like North Carolina and Virginia.
Democrats in Illinois, meanwhile, have done all they can to exert control and ensure it benefits their candidates for elections through 2030. Even with Illinois losing a seat due to population loss, the map was drawn to create a congressional delegation of 14 Democrats and three Republicans starting in 2022, a change from the current 13-5 split. The Princeton Gerrymandering Project, a nonpartisan group that evaluates maps, gave Illinois' maps an “F” grade, saying they give Democrats a significant advantage and are “very uncompetitive.”
The maps — along with maps in other Democrat-controlled states like New York — could be pivotal as Democrats try to hold their narrow majority in next year’s midterms, when the party in the White House has historically performed poorly. Republicans are in charge of the mapmaking known as redistricting in more than twice the number of states as Democrats, including large, growing states like Texas and Florida.
Illinois Democrats defended the maps they released late Thursday and passed a short time later, saying they ensure minorities and other Illinois residents have an equal voice in government.
“I'm proud of this map,” said Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, a sponsor of the redistricting legislation. “This is a fair map and it reflects the diversity of the state of Illinois.” He also said lawmakers chose to unite communities “that shared political philosophies and policy objectives.”
Democrats added a second predominantly Latino district, after census data showed Illinois' Latino population grew over the past decade. They also maintained three predominantly Black districts.
GOP Reps. Adam Kinzinger, one of 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump, and Darin LaHood were put into the same heavily Republican district, as were GOP Reps. Mike Bost and Mary Miller.
Republican Rep. Rodney Davis, who said he may challenge Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker next year depending on the final map, was drawn into a safe GOP district that meanders from one side of the state to the other. It surrounds another Democrat-leaning district that was carved as a narrow squiggle stretching nearly 200 miles from the home of the University of Illinois to Democrat-friendly communities east of St. Louis. A former aide to Pritzker who worked in the Biden administration, Democrat Nikki Budzinski, is running for the seat.
Not all Democrats are happy. First-term Democratic Rep. Marie Newman was drawn into the same majority-Latino district as Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, a late-in-the-game move that Newman said was done “to appease one person and a small handful of affluent insiders at the expense of workers and working families” in her current district.
Democrats say that move — sacrificing one of their own party — proves the new maps are fair and should survive expected court challenges.
The Illinois Senate approved the maps late Thursday, with all Republicans voting no. The House was expected to consider it later Thursday.
Democrats' aggressive mapmaking started earlier this year, when they insisted on approving new state legislative maps — which will strengthen their hold on the state House and Senate for another decade — using population estimates rather than census bureau data, making Illinois the only state in the nation to do so. Legislative leaders said they faced a deadline set by the state constitution, but that deadline was only for Democrats to have total control of the process, rather than a bipartisan commission.
Lawmakers had to redo those maps after census data showed they were unconstitional because the districts varied dramatically in population. Lawsuits seeking to have the new maps thrown out are pending.
Pritzker signed both the first set of legislative maps and the do-over maps, despite pledging during his 2018 campaign that he would veto any legislative maps drawn by politicians. He is expected to sign Democrats' congressional maps as well.
Illinois legislators consider change to health care act
The final day of the Illinois General Assembly’s fall session dragged late into the evening Thursday with several high-profile issues unresolved, including a measure to prevent people from using a decades-old state law to skirt coronavirus vaccination mandates by citing moral or religious objections.
The change to the state’s Health Care Right of Conscience Act was passed by the House Wednesday on a 64-52 vote but still awaited a vote in the Senate in the final scheduled hours of the session before potentially heading to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk.
The proposal comes as numerous lawsuits across Illinois challenge government and employer vaccination and testing requirements by citing a law originally intended to shield doctors and other health care workers from having to provide abortions or other reproductive services that conflict with their beliefs.
The issue has become a lightning rod amid the ongoing political fracturing over the government’s role in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, though it hasn’t broken cleanly along partisan lines. Seven of the 73 Democrats in the House joined the Republican minority in opposing the measure, and two other members of the majority party voted “present.”
The Senate Thursday night voted 44-12 to send the House gambling legislation that, among other changes, would allow limited in-person betting on Illinois college sports teams and create a sportsbook license for Wintrust Arena, the home court of the WNBA champion Chicago Sky.
The change to the Health Care Right of Conscience Act passed through the Senate Executive Committee on Thursday afternoon with a 9-6 vote, with the six Republicans on the panel all voting against the measure.
The Senate GOP, the legislative superminority, has previously expressed its opposition to the bill, a sentiment repeated during Thursday’s committee hearing in a debate between three of the Republicans and Senate President Don Harmon.
“The premise behind this act is the broad premise of freedom to invoke your conscience or your religious belief from being subjected to something you don’t want,” said Sen. Jil Tracy, a Republican from Quincy.
Harmon, an Oak Park Democrat, said he believes the law was “poorly drafted” but said he doesn’t believe the original intent of the law was to excuse someone from doing anything they don’t want to do if they cite moral or religious objections.
“Let’s imagine that your constituent is pulled over under suspicion of drunken driving. Could that constituent tell the officer they would refuse a Breathalyzer test on the Health Care Right of Conscience Act? Could they refuse a field sobriety test because their medical condition is being tested?” Harmon said to Tracy. “That’s the absurd conclusion we reach if you read it as expansively as you are suggesting. This was designed to provide protections to health care providers.”
Republican Sen. Jason Barickman of Bloomington raised a familiar talking point among the Republicans, criticizing Pritzker for sidestepping the legislature by issuing executive orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For how long do you think the governor should be allowed to continually issue these executive orders that seem to circumvent the legislative process that allows us as a coequal branch of government an opportunity to have some input and dialogue in that? How long does that continue?” Barickman asked.
Harmon argued that Pritzker, as a sitting governor, has the authority to issue executive orders in the time of emergencies, a law that was adopted by a previous General Assembly.
“Similarly, a prior General Assembly adopted this law on the Health Care Right of Conscience, and people are using it in a new circumstance that was not foreseen when it was passed,” Harmon said. “I am here with an amendment to this law because I think it is being misapplied.
“Should someone bring forward a bill suggesting that the governor’s use of executive orders are misapplied? We can consider that if that was the majority consensus,” he continued.
Sen. Sue Rezin, a Republican from Morris, asked Harmon how long the change to the act would be enforced and if there was a threshold for doing away with that version of it — such as if Illinois gets to the point where 70% of its population is vaccinated against the COVID-19.
Harmon answered in a defensive tone.
“I don’t know when COVID-19 will no longer be a public health threat. I don’t know what those thresholds are. I don’t know that you know. And I’m fairly certain you’re going to vote ‘no’ on this,” Harmon told Rezin. “So, if you’d like to work with us to fashion an alternative, I’m happy to listen and see if you want to influence the legislative process. But if you’re just opposed to it, then you can be opposed to it.”
As Pritzker prepares for a trip to the Britain next week to promote the state’s efforts to combat climate change and its business climate, his top priority for the fall session was winning approval of a package of incentives to attract electric vehicle manufacturers and suppliers to the state.
The Senate Executive Committee voted 11-0 to send to the full chamber a package creating the Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois, or REV, tax credit program.
Pritzker has aimed to position Illinois a leader in the growing industry, building off the success of the Rivian electric vehicle factory that opened in a former Mitsubishi plant in Normal with state assistance under his predecessor, Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. Earlier this year, Pritzker announced a $7.9 million tax credit deal that is bringing Montreal-based Lion Electric Co. to the state to build electric buses and trucks in Joliet.
Supporters of the program, which, among other incentives, would allow local governments to offer property tax abatements to electric vehicle manufacturers and suppliers, say it’s necessary to give Illinois a competitive edge in attracting companies.
Democratic Sen. Steve Stadelman of Calendonia, the measure’s sponsor, acknowledged that he has a “parochial interest” in trying to sway automaker Stellantis to transform its Jeep plant in nearby Belvidere into an electric vehicle plant.
But the proposal ultimately could create “thousands of jobs, potentially throughout the state,” Stadelman said.
Testifying on behalf of the Pritzker administration, Deputy Gov. Andy Manar called the plan “a major piece of Gov. Pritzker’s vision of economic growth as we come out of the COVID pandemic as a stronger state.”
“We are not going to heap a mountain of cash on a company to be here,” Manar said. “We’re just not going to do that. That’s not good public policy. But we will have targeted incentives.”
Business interests are divided over the plan, with the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association offering its support but the Illinois Chamber of Commerce expressing concerns that so-called labor peace agreements required under the proposal would cause some major companies to look elsewhere.
“If we want to be in the game, we have to pass the incentive package, and we have to pass it today because these companies have been making decisions and they’re making these decisions between now and the end of the year,” said Mark Denzler, president and CEO of the manufacturers group.
Measure to repeal parental notification law for minors seeking abortion moves forward
CHICAGO — A controversial bill that would repeal an Illinois law requiring parents to be notified when a minor seeks an abortion was poised late Wednesday for a possible vote that could send it to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk.
A Democratic-led Illinois House committee voted along party lines to send the measure to the full chamber, a day after the Senate approved it on 32-22 vote that saw a handful of the majority Democrats joining Republicans in opposition.
Both chambers on Wednesday approved a measure that makes minor changes to a law Pritzker signed this summer that creates a fully elected Chicago school board by 2027.
But heading into the final scheduled day of the legislature’s fall session, neither the House nor the Senate by Wednesday evening had voted on two other major items on their agenda: A new map of the state’s congressional districts and a proposal seeking to prevent people from using another decades-old state law to skirt coronavirus vaccination requirements by citing moral or religious objections.
Pritzker’s main fall priority, a package of tax credits and incentives to attract electric vehicle manufacturers and suppliers to the state, likewise had yet to see any movement.
The proposed repeal of the 1995 Parental Notice of Abortion Act passed out of the House Executive Committee on a 9-6 vote, with the Republican minority united in opposition.
“It’s a crazy day,” said Rep. Robert Rita, a Democrat from Blue Island, who oversaw the House committee debate on the proposed parental notification law. “In the short amount of time you’re trying to look at a lot of different requests ... or things that we need to do. And it’s all compacted, which make long days, busy days, long committee hearings to allowing the complexity of some of these bills.”
Those pushing for repeal, which Pritzker supports, believe the law does nothing to protect the most vulnerable young people — those who come from unsafe and unstable households. Those in favor of the notification law believe parents shouldn’t be kept in the dark about their children’s well-being, particularly when they decide to have an abortion.
Republican state Rep. Avery Bourne of Morrisonville questioned supporters of the repeal who have argued that most teens who get pregnant consult with a parent about that decision anyway. She also raised concerns that doing away with the notification requirement could prevent parents from knowing if their child had been abused.
“This is clearly an attempt to take away the knowledge of parents and what is happening in their minor (child’s) life,” Bourne said during the committee hearing. “And by the way, something we didn’t get into, but the parents may not know unless this notification happens if they are being abused, if they have been raped, if they are being trafficked, the parents would have no way of knowing other than this notification in many instances.”
The measure’s House sponsor, Democratic Rep. Anna Moeller of Elgin, noted that doctors, nurses and other health care providers are considered “mandated reporters,” meaning they’re required under law to report whether a minor was a victim of abuse or neglect to authorities.
“Having to notify an abusive parent puts that young woman in jeopardy,” Moeller said. “That is the reason why we are here today.”
The law as it stands now allows minors to ask a judge to waive the notification requirement if they fear for their safety. Since 2013, when the law went into effect after years of legal challenges, judges granted more than 99.5% of bypass requests throughout Illinois, according to the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois, which has argued the law serves no public policy purpose.
Abortion rights advocates have criticized the judicial proceedings for, among other things, forcing pregnant teens to share very personal, and potentially embarrassing, details about their sexual histories.
On Wednesday, former Cook County Judge Susan Fox Gillis testified in favor of the repeal, based in part on her time presiding over such cases.
“My colleagues and I tried to make the process as non-intimidating as we could, keeping the identity of the young woman anonymous, hearing these cases in our chambers instead of in a courtroom, not wearing our robes to lessen their anxiety, and being as accommodating as possible in scheduling these cases,” the former judge said. “But make no mistake: No matter what a judge does, these hearings remain intimidating for young women as they come before us.”
A House vote on the measure was possible as soon as Wednesday evening. The outcome was uncertain as even some Democrats have questioned whether it goes too far in pitting abortion rights against parental rights.
At an unrelated news conference earlier Wednesday, Pritzker sidestepped a question about his influence over Democratic lawmakers in pursuing his agenda on items such as the parental notification repeal and a measure clarifying that the state’s Health Care Right of Conscience Law does not apply to coronavirus vaccination and testing requirements.
He said neither measure was his initiative. The change to the right of conscience law, which has been cited in recent lawsuits challenging vaccination mandates, was proposed by Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office, the governor said.
That proposal to clarify a measure that was largely intended to allow doctors, pharmacists and other health care workers to refrain from performing abortions, dispensing contraceptives or providing other services to which they have a moral or religious objection, has yet to be called for a vote in either chamber.
Pritzker has made his handling of the pandemic a core of his campaign for reelection next year against four announced Republicans who have criticized the Democratic governor for overreach in mandating COVID-19 mitigation.
On Wednesday, Bull Valley Republican Gary Rabine contended Pritzker’s efforts to change the right to conscience law was an admission that his COVID-19 mandates are “illegal.”
“The governor has always known that Illinois’ Right of Conscience Act makes his mandates illegal. That’s why he is now trying to change the law — to make his illegal actions magically legal. This is Stalin-esque behavior from a tyrant,” Rabine said in a statement.
Rabine has said he is not vaccinated and does not need to be because he previously had COVID-19. His position runs counter to guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control. He also has spread misinformation about the safety of the vaccine, falsely claiming “thousands” of people have died from the vaccine alone.
Rabine’s competitors for the Republican nomination for governor are state Sen. Darren Bailey of Xenia, former state Sen. Paul Schimpf of Waterloo and Jesse Sullivan of Petersburg
Also Wednesday, a day after members of the WNBA champion Chicago Sky visited the Capitol, a Senate committee advanced a measure that would allow the team’s home court, Wintrust Arena, to apply for a sports betting license.
The provision is part of a large gambling package that, among other changes, would allow limited betting on college teams in Illinois, but not on the performance of individual athletes. It also would set a March 5 deadline for the state to begin allowing sports gamblers to register online rather than in person at a sportsbook.
The House passed a similar proposal in the spring, but it stalled in the Senate.
