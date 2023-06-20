The closure began at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and is expected to last until Thursday, June 22, weather permitting.

All traffic will need to use the North entrance off Bowles Street. There will be no access from Willow Street. There is also a lane closure on Shepard Road at North Pointe Drive for pavement repair. The closure began at 7 a.m. on Monday and is expected to last until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, weather permitting.