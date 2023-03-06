March is Women’s History Month. It is an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the achievements of women. Social Security provides vital benefits and financial protection for women.

Nearly 55% of the people receiving Social Security benefits are women. Today, more women work, pay Social Security taxes and earn credit toward monthly retirement income than at any other time in our nation’s history.

Women also have longer average life expectancies than men and tend to live more years in retirement. This means women have a greater chance of exhausting other sources of income. It’s important for women to plan early and wisely for retirement.

Our online booklet, "Social Security: What Every Woman Should Know," found at ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10127.pdf, provides detailed information about how life events can affect a woman’s Social Security retirement benefits. These events may include marriage, death of a spouse, divorce, self-employment and other life or career changes.

Your earnings history will determine future benefits, so we encourage you to verify that the information in your record is correct. You can create a personal my Social Security account at ssa.gov/myaccount to review your full earnings history. You can also view your Social Security statement using your personal my Social Security account, to get estimates of future benefits and other important planning information.

If you find an error in your earnings record, it is important to get it corrected so you receive the benefits you earned when you retire. Our publication "How to Correct Your Social Security Earnings Record," at ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10081.pdf, provides you with details on how to make a correction.

Learn about how Social Security benefits women at ssa.gov/people/women. Please share this information with your loved ones.

General

Q: How do I earn Social Security credits and how many do I need to qualify for benefits?

A: We use your total yearly earnings to figure your Social Security credits. The amount needed for a credit in 2023 is $1,640. You must earn $6,560 to get the maximum four credits for the year. The amount needed to earn one credit usually increases each year when average wages increase.

To qualify for Social Security benefits, you must earn a certain number of credits. The number of credits you need depends on your age when you apply and the type of benefit. No one needs more than 40 credits for any Social Security benefit. You can read more about credits in How You Earn Credits at ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10072.pdf.

For more information, visit our website at ssa.gov/benefits/retirement.

Q: I’m gathering everything I’ll need to file my taxes this month. Do I have to pay taxes on Social Security benefits? Also, where can I get a replacement 1099?

A: Some people who get Social Security must pay federal income taxes on their benefits. Still, no one pays taxes on more than 85% of their Social Security benefits.

You must pay taxes on some portion of your benefits if you file an individual federal tax return and your income exceeds $25,000. If you file a joint return, you must pay taxes if you and your spouse have combined income of more than $32,000. If you are married and file a separate return, you probably will have to pay taxes on your benefits. You can read more about tax preparation in relation to Social Security at ssa.gov/planners/taxes.htm. Social Security benefits include monthly retirement, survivors and disability benefits. They don’t include Supplemental Security Income payments, which are not taxable. You can also get a replacement 1099 or 1042S when you open your own personal my Social Security account at ssa.gov/myaccount.