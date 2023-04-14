Attention, podcast lovers: We've got a new one for you — or rather, a reimagined version of a project first launched in 2020.

The "Long Story Short" podcast is returning to Lee Enterprises' Central Illinois newspapers — The Pantagraph, Herald & Review and Journal Gazette & Times-Courier — after a year-long hiatus.

Two new co-hosts, reporter D. Jack Alkire and Central Illinois Opinion Editor Tim Cain, will join City Editor Kelsey Watznauer once a week to discuss top stories from across the region in a conversational way. Some episodes will feature guests, including journalists from our newsrooms as well as community leaders and sources who are featured in our reporting.

This week's topics include the faculty strike at Eastern Illinois University, passage of a tax referendum in the McLean County Unit 5 school district, a sweet volunteer effort in Decatur to support troops overseas and tornado advice from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.

Jack, Kelsey and Tim — who brings decades of radio experience to the mic — have been meeting for weeks as they planned the relaunch of this effort. They hope it will represent another way that our newsrooms can connect with the communities we serve.

You can listen by scanning the QR code attached to this story or by subscribing for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Got an idea for a guest or discussion topic? Email D. Jack Alkire at dalkire@pantagraph.com.

Thanks for listening.