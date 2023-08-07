My mother was an elementary teacher for about a half dozen years straight out of college. Once her second child came along, she resigned from teaching to become a stay-at-home-mother, which was very normal for that time in the United States. On occasion throughout the rest of her life she would talk about some of her experiences in teaching. She would invariably say at some point when talking about the children she may remember “that teachers only remember the naughty or weird students.” The nicely behaved or academically sound children fade from memories more quickly. At least, it makes it tougher to remember the ones that she enjoyed teaching, because they didn’t stand out as much. I always thought this belief was a touch sad, and hopefully over-generalized.

In my teaching experience, albeit in totally different circumstances, I taught college classes to people who wanted (mostly) to be in school and who could come or not attend as they pleased. I have not come to the same conclusions, although I will acknowledge that a few of the more trying students are more memorable than others.

A few months after I started as a columnist, I received a nice letter from a former teacher. That person wrote she recognized me from my column headshot and remembered me right away. After a moment of pleasure at being remembered, I then recalled my mother’s belief, and I fervently prayed that my mother was indeed wrong all these years and teachers DO remember more than the "weird and bad kids"!

Growing up attending school in the Unit 5 district, I have come to realize that, with only one exception, the teachers were all decent, hardworking, intelligent employees doing their best. A credit to the district. There were some with interesting quirks, some had more disciplinary tendencies and some would go above and beyond the usual expectations. In sum, they made up a good staff in each of the schools I attended.

Nearly everyone is influenced in some way by those adults around them as they grow up. For many people, a primary influencer may be a teacher. For good or bad, a teacher may inspire (or perhaps deter) a student to a goal, profession or interest in a particular subject. This is a normal outgrowth of the teaching process. An English teacher may inspire the future author, a foreign language teacher may help a student down the path to work in a foreign embassy, or a science teacher may have several doctors or scientists as former students.

The one teacher I want to highlight is the longtime Unit 5 music teacher who agreed to let a scrawny fourth grader start learning to play the violin mid-year after he moved into the district from out of state. Let me say right now that I haven’t been thought of as scrawny for many, many years. Perhaps because she was my violin/music instructor for the three years in elementary school (go Oakdale!), and then again for the three high school years at Normal Community High School, Mrs. Deanne Bryant had more contact with me than any other teacher, and therefore the opportunity to help shape and develop my lifelong interest in classical music.

But it wasn’t just me that she influenced. In my school cohort of my class, plus the two years before me and two years after me, I can count at least four former students who made music their profession, and another handful of classmates who are at least semi-professionals who have derived at least some income from playing an instrument in a major or regional symphony. At least one former student of this group has played professionally in the White House, while at least three former students have played internationally. These are figures that I know about, and quite possibly are low. All from a five-year time frame. What is remarkable is that Mrs. Bryant had a lengthy career in music in Unit 5, and still is active today as founder and music director for the Bloomington-Normal Youth Symphony. How many of these current members will go on to become music professionals?

As for that one exception I mentioned earlier? That person had a purpose as well. It was simply that they remained a teacher just to make the rest of the teachers look really good.

