Related to this story

Hornseth: At war with my closet

Hornseth: At war with my closet

"Shirts are not your friend. They are sneaky and stubborn and can be petulant. I just wanted to get this known right at the outset," Tim Horns…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Crews respond to explosion at ADM in Decatur