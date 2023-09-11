I realized something about my shoes recently when I went to a concert. It was the kind of concert one can attend without having to dress up. Sometimes dressing up for an event makes it special, and sometimes it is nice just to be able to go in casual clothes.

Walking in the lobby of the auditorium, I became conscious that for every step I took, I squeaked. Not just a little occasional squeak, but every step. Step after step. Even though other people were around, and it wasn’t super quiet, it was loud enough to be noticeable to others as I walked by. People actually turned around to check out the noise as I passed by.

I thought, OK, it’s just that I am walking on linoleum. Maybe my shoes are slightly damp. It was starting to sprinkle as we arrived, so perhaps my shoes still had a few drops of water and that was why I was squeaking so much. Once I am not on a hard surface, the squeak will disappear.

I was wrong.

The next day, I had to go to my church for an errand. A carpeted building, all hushed and quiet, only an occasional murmur of voices. My squeaks seemed to loudly echo down the hallway. Step (squeak), step (squeak), s...t...e...p (squeeeaak). I concluded two things at this point. First, it is the shoes, and not the type of surface that matters. Second, I tend not to hear the squeaking outside because outside is noisy. Traffic sounds, wind in my ears, birds twittering, leaves rustling. That is why I don’t notice the squeak until I am inside.

All this brought to mind an episode of the television show “Cheers.” During this particular episode, all the gang got new shoes and they were trying them out — and every single one squeaked. When I first watched this episode many, many years ago, I thought it was hilarious. It must have hit my funny bone just right, because several years ago I saw the episode again in reruns and, while funny, it just wasn’t as funny as I remembered it being so. Perhaps I am just more jaded than before.

I have resigned myself to the fact that I own a pair of squeaky shoes, and to try to wear them if I am going to be out of doors or in a noisy situation. I have further decided it is a good thing I had not became a sneak thief for my profession. It is hard to be sneaky when you are squeaky.

PHOTOS: Normal West defeats Bloomington 35-14 in Big 12 matchup Normal West v. BHS 1 Normal West v. BHS 2 Normal West v. BHS 3 Normal West v. BHS 4 Normal West v. BHS 5 Normal West v. BHS 6 Normal West v. BHS 7 Normal West v. BHS 8 Normal West v. BHS 9