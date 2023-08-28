I think of jargon as code words people use to exclude other people from a conversation within a larger context. Or alternatively, as verbal shorthand to convey meanings without using elaborate, well thought-out, or proper sentence structure. Indeed, the use of jargon can be a “screen” used to judge others to see if they are “in the know” or not.

Consider: bid or tid; green room; pianissimo; short hairs.

Recognize any of them? If so, you are “in the know.” You are part of a select group, able to talk in cryptic fashion and understand conveyed information that can exclude others who may be listening. It’s kind of like communicating in Klingon.

Nearly every business or industry has words or phrases that are jargon. Sometimes these are used so frequently and widely that they seep into everyday use and become widely known and understood. “Cookies” is one example — and I am not talking the edible kind.

Another example is “HR.” Of course, this all depends on the context. It could refer to hours, or it could refer to human resources, or a number of other things.

There are many common phrases or words we use every day that once were undecipherable to most people who happened to be within earshot of the speaker.

But it is not slang. There are differences between the two, sometimes minor, and sometimes significant. Each, though, can and does function as a screen to identify those who now versus those people who...don’t.

When it comes to bid or tid, these are used almost exclusively in a medical setting, or in a conversation or written communication with medical as a subject. Their meanings are actually very simple. Bid means two times a day and tid means three times a day. I guess saying “three times a day” is just too exhausting for people and it is more efficient to just utter “tid.” Unless, that is, the receiver doesn’t understand and the communicator has to explain it anyway.

The origin of some jargon is occasionally sensible, as my first example demonstrates. They come directly from the use of Latin, and the abbreviations come from the meaning. Other of my jargon examples’ origins are a bit murky.

The term “green room” reputedly comes from an old English term for a space for performers to wait before making an entrance on stage. It’s a sort of waiting room, but is different from a dressing room. So you can wait in a dressing room, but cannot dress in the green room. Everyone knows that, right?

Many people, if pressed, could probably figure out that “pianissimo” is a musical term, maybe even figuring out that it derives from the word “piano.” After that, not so much. In the written form, “pp,” it will make even less sense to the uninformed. What it does mean is “very quiet” or “very softly,” as opposed to just “quietly” or “softly,” which is just “p,” and is even different from “ppp,” which is “extremely softly or quietly.” One can easily discern who understands this jargon example by yelling “pianissimo” to a large group of rowdy middle-schoolers and seeing which ones quiet down, and which ones crack up because they thought you yelled an off-color word.

Finally, for those who don’t hang around men who golf, “short hairs” simply refer to the fringe around the putting green — the small belt of grass separating the fairway from the actual putting green surface. Why is it referred to in this fashion? I do not know. Technically, the putting green is made of the shortest grass, so in that sense it is illogical. But jargon is not always logical.

And the green room is actually very rarely painted green.

