There comes a day for many of us that we start reading the obituaries in the paper on a regular basis. Perhaps someone you knew passed away and you looked at their obituary in the paper and then gradually started reading more of them. Or you are getting older and realize people you know or are acquainted with start disappearing from your life, and you find out later that they passed away. To keep up to date, you regularly peruse the obit section.

I find reading the obituaries, even of people I never knew, quite interesting. You can learn a lot about people you didn’t know, and maybe a little something new about someone you did know. You can also make some educated guesses about the deceased based on what was in, and what was left out of, the obituary.

Many obituaries are pretty standard and generic, and I hazard to guess that a large majority are written by someone other than the deceased. In many cases, the death of the individual may be unexpected, or at least the timing of the passing may be a surprise, leaving the survivors in grief. Having to write something about the decedent is just one more terrible chore to do, among a dozen other tasks. The person responsible for writing the obituary is put in a precarious situation: What would the decedent want to be said about themselves, and what to quietly ignore? Another possible problem is the potential for a family tiff over things, or people, that were included or excluded from the published obituary. Already raw feelings can be more easily bruised at these times.

It kind of makes a person want to take a pass when given the opportunity to write an obituary. I also think it really depends on the person who passed away, and the family left in the land of the living.

I have always viewed obituaries as part "social contract" and part "the last word." The social contract part is an eye to the future, where somewhere in the future there will be a distant relative, or perhaps a researcher or historian looking for information of one sort or another. There was at one time the concept that there are only three times your name should be in the paper: birth announcement, wedding announcement and your obituary. In these days of publicity-seekers and glory hounds, that quaint idea is long past.

The concept of an obituary as part "last word" is more intriguing to me. This can be where we really learn about a person, depending on the writer and the writer’s relationship to the deceased. As a writer, the idea of having the last word is a pretty important thing. I imagine nearly all writers want to have control, or at least input, on the words written about themselves. Not just writers, but people of all walks of life may feel this way.

You may have guessed that I have no urgent need for an obituary right now. I plan on being around for another two or three decades, but I also know anything can happen at any time. I realize I am a planner, and I plan to have the last word, if I can. I want to have a significant influence about what the obit says about me, and since I like to read interesting obituaries, that is something I can control as well.

Except for the date, place and manner of my departing, which still is TBD, or "to be determined" in my first draft obituary, I have crafted some words that will briefly tell the story of my life, or at least the partially sanitized version of it. I still plan on adding some extra tidbits for color in the writing as time goes along. Who knows, perhaps I will have several more chapters of life to write about, maybe even some grandkids to embarrass before it is all done.

BOLO, or "be on the lookout," as they say, for a finely crafted obituary of mine — in about 20 years or so.

