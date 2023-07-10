I am the poster boy for the tech-befuddled boomer stereotype that is a common trope among younger generations. I admit it, I embrace it at times, but I also know that it sometimes is an exaggeration by others and even occasionally by myself. Family, former co-workers, and friends all may have stories about me and technological challenges or reluctance. Some of the stories may even be true.

As a self-professed contrarian, there are times when I surprise myself and others with my interest or ability in certain newer technological wonders. For instance, when iPads first hit the market, I was … not there. I am not stupid: I waited a year or two so the price would go down. But after that, I somewhat enthusiastically endorsed the concept of trying one out. Well, I was given one from my job for free with the understanding of completing about 10 hours of training on the device for work-related use. I became proficient at using certain apps related to teaching that are currently out of date or otherwise unusable.

But still. I came to really like and use the tablet and get dependent on certain functions and apps we have on it. Even if it is getting a bit old at 11 years, I figure it is good for another handful of years. The wife has other ideas. She says the apps that don’t work on the tablet are because our iPad is too old. I maintain being old is not enough reason to get rid of it. You know, that old boomer fear.

We are shopping for a new tablet soon.

I do like texting on my smartphone. For me, the efficiency of communicating without actually having to communicate with another person directly is great. Kind of like sending a letter that the receiver can look at whenever they feel like it. Also, texting your kid that you are outside waiting to pick them up without having to go leave your car to ring the doorbell or track them down in a building is nice.

One exception to my fondness for text is when my phone sends the text directly back to me without going to the intended receiver. I don’t know how the phone does this. I select the contact, and yet my phone often directs my own text back to my own phone number. My family is a bit skeptical about my texting ability. That is until one time it happened to my wife when she borrowed my phone to text our daughter and it happened again. Somehow I got blamed for that one as well.

One other technological advancement I enjoy is the development of the robot vacuums. It’s a smart invention that we have fun with and appreciate. A word of warning though: If you are going to give your wife an iRobot Roomba for a present, be sure and coordinate with anyone else giving gifts, because it doesn’t go over too well when she gets two vacuum cleaners at the same occasion. Something about perhaps sending the wrong message…

We go in spurts in using the Roomba. It isn’t as powerful as a regular vacuum, but to press start and then go do something else while it works is a wonder. As in, I wonder where the Roomba got stuck now. Or, I wonder why the house sounds like it is collapsing, when it is just the robot vacuum cornered in the bathroom between the toilet and bathtub and chewing up the bathmat.

I have learned that the Roomba favors vacuuming under the bed and dressers in the bedroom. Gobbling up all those dust bunnies, we have the tidiest carpets underneath the bedroom furniture that no one can see.

Watch now: Photos from Brews at the Zoo Paula Pratt, Miller Park Zoological Society Director of Development; Tracy Patkunas, Peggy Hundley, Dee Frautschi Jeff Holtke, Ben Jeffreys, Tom Carroll, Erica Epperson Lisa Hicks, Katie Fudge Matthews Amanda and Dan Jones Enjoying the evening Tori Fowler Brad and Ronda Glenn Jeff and Donna Aldrich, Katie and Austin Myers Jacki Orton, Jenny MacPherson Jeremy Studebaker, Kelley Staub Lynden McGriff, Mike Endris Volunteers Liz Sullivan and Michelle Forbes Hanna Bacayo, Debra Ludvigsen, Pat Bacayo Helena Lefkow, David Page, Debi Turner Anne Himmel, Santino Lamancusa, Aianna Zachary Strolling through the zoo Carrie Adkins Todd and Natalie Schmidt Sara Kemp, Stephanie Meints, Nallely Cavazos Karlie Tucker, Kari Wade Thomas Garverick, Shelbi Frye, Vicky and John Lauth Chaparro Jaso, Ema Garcia Julie and Steve Kubsch Guests enjoying samples from Industry Brewing Mike Anderson and Jayne Jarigese Kait and Doug Whiston Red Panda Taylor Pena, Keegan Fitchorn and Cathy Wentworth serve Chris Godsey Mo Baybordi, Megan Howe, Shaun Rascoe Jared, Jennifer, Travis, and Rachel Gibson Mandy and Cari Evers, Jeni Reed Sarah Lessen, Rick Potocki Cassie and Emma Smith, Aly Frantzen, Tanner Crawford Emily Themer, Derek Mitzel Flamingoes Cheryl Magnuson, Erin Rogers Ben Jeffreys, Cathy Wentworth