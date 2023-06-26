As the pandemic slowly recedes, business as usual becomes the norm again — except when it isn’t.

Shutdowns, daily pandemic news and quarantines fade, yet society has changed in big and small ways. Some people have lost a great deal, whether it is money, security, family or opportunities. Others have gained in money, freedoms or weight in the last three years. Instead of the constant incremental change that happens to us sometimes unnoticed or unremarked, radical changes occurred that we all observed and have adapted to, whether we wanted to or not.

In the business of business, or more properly stated, the business of making money, some businesses survived while others thrived. Some businesses did neither, and quietly died. Sometimes the owners did what they could, but the deck was stacked against them. Small retail businesses and locally owned restaurants, always precarious ventures even in good times, stood no chance of surviving when everyone was told to stay home. No shopping, no going out to eat, no gathering in groups of more than five or six people. It was almost impossible to make any money when no one was out and about.

Some industries and companies did survive, and some experienced tremendous growth, all depending on what product or service they provided. Sometimes a company’s survival came down to the owner’s willingness to adapt to the new business restrictions or not. Other businesses perceived opportunities and capitalized on them, such as craft breweries that turned to making hand sanitizer, or other companies that pumped out millions of cloth masks of all designs and shapes.

Everyone did the best they could with the information that was available. Grocery stores, regularly cleaning everything in sight, including the conveyor belts, have never been so clean in the history of grocery stores. Delivery people left the food deliveries on the porch, while the consumers let the items sit for hours before touching them. Eventually word got out that the pandemic was not spread by touching items that had been touched by other people. I think to this day there has not been one confirmed case of COVID that happened by touching an item or object. But "better safe than sorry" was the watchword early in the pandemic.

All this brings me to my subject for this column: hotels and the new normal practices of no maid service.

Now, there are cautious behaviors, and then there are practices and behaviors implemented for reasons other than caution — like improving the bottom line. One of these practices is the elimination of daily maid service when staying for multiple nights in a hotel.

I understand at the very beginning of the pandemic the reasons behind cutting back on the practices, but in truth, it was against all logic for the hotels to even implement these cutbacks. The obvious stated reasons for reducing/eliminating daily maid service were to cut down on potential interactions between staff and guests. In reality, prior to the pandemic, interactions between paying guests and maid staff were extremely limited in numbers, as well as extremely brief in terms of time when these interactions did occur.

When I said earlier that cutting back daily maid service was against all logic, what I mean is that in every aspect of our lives, extra cleaning, even obsessive cleaning of things, places, objects and even the air we breathe occurred everywhere — except in hotel rooms. One of the places you might naturally assume would be targeted for extra cleaning. New guests every couple of days, a constant stream. The regular daily cleaning gets probably 90% of what should be cleaned, but by doing it every day, that last 10% has a better chance of cleaning/disinfecting within the next time or two. Not anymore.

By reducing the daily cleaning, that 10% that may have been missed will sit for days at a time until you check out. There is no guarantee that the next cleaning will get that 10%, so you may check into a hotel room where a small part hasn’t been touched in a week or more. Ugh.

Sorry for that mental picture you are experiencing.

So we get less maid service, but did we as the customer get any reduction in the hotel price? Not a penny. In fact, due to a huge drop in occupancy rates, the hotels claimed they needed to keep the prices as is to remain profitable and sustainable. There is, of course, a small bit of truth to this, but come on. What better PR would be to trumpet the fact of a, let’s say, 5% reduction in room cost due to reduced maid service. I do not know of any hotel chain that did anything like this.

I guess this is the hotel industry’s way of shrinkage. The same cost to the customer, while getting less service or amenities.

Summer is here. I guess it is time to go book my vacation hotel rooms.

