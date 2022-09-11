Flick: Three little stories that really aren’t

If only her grandfather had said "Yes!"

Every family, if you delve into its lineage, has had its twists and turns, and various roads taken and not taken.

Lauri Sawyer has such a story to tell and re-tell, as it has been passed down from when it happened to her grandfather, Frank Van Gundy.

Van Gundy, of course, is a big insurance name in Bloomington-Normal.

Her grandfather, as Lauri tells it, was “financially successful” and a “gentleman farmer” who also had a close friend, George.

One day George said to Frank that he himself wanted to start an insurance outlet — in his case, for farmers — and would love to have Frank invest and be part owner with him.

But, according to Lauri’s grandfather’s recounting, a little older than George and perhaps a bit more wizened, Frank paused and then said, “We will always be friends, George, but I must decline your offer as I feel this is too risky.”

And so the Van Gundys eventually went on to local insurance success.

But so too did George and his family, and the insurance company George started without Frank Van Gundy — exactly 100 years ago this spring — is State Farm and quite successful on its own.

Says Lauri Van Gundy Sawyer: “He (her grandfather, Frank) would tell that story over and over and how he regretted his decision … but then he would smile at us, and we would agree and laugh, and talk about ‘what might have been.’"

The famous card that started in B-N

Dee Hock died the other day, at age 93. Founder of the Visa credit card, his passage made the New York Times, Washington Post and was a lead story in a recent Wall Street Journal.

None mentioned Bloomington, but...

Hock first founded the BankAmericard back in 1958, a service of Bank of America. But in 1976, BankAmericard decided to branch off into its own entity and Hock thought a perfect name for a card that was to go worldwide would be "Visa."

He had staff look all over Europe for conflicts on the name and found none. But when officials did a trademark search in the U.S., they discovered "a little country bank in Bloomington, Ill., already had the trademark registered.”

That was McLean County Bank, a popular Bloomington bank at the corner of Towanda and Empire (Regions Bank today). In 1974, it had started a special interest-bearing offering called the “Vacation Inspired Savings Account” and paid the U.S. Patent Office $300 to trademark its initials, VISA.

"But I want that name!” Dee Hock is said to have bellowed.

So executives were flown from San Francisco to Bloomington and a deal was struck for "several times the $300" that satisfied McLean County Bank officials.

Imagine, though, if — as in some trademark agreements — McLean County Bank had asked for a small percentage cut of any future Visa profits.

Some 46 years after their trademark chat, it appears the card as a credit card has caught on.

With 3.9 billion cards in circulation worldwide, that “other” Visa card, its roots in Bloomington, now has a stock market value of more than $440 billion.

The "munchkin" who bought a new tombstone...in B-N

It is widely known that B-N has a tie to “Wizard of Oz,” the classic-novel-turned-even-more-classic 1939 film — that “Wizard” author L. Frank Baum chose the name “Dorothy” as a tribute to a niece, Dorothy Gage, a 5-month-old Bloomington girl who died here and is buried in Evergreen Cemetery, just south of downtown Bloomington.

Lesser known?

Rather quietly, it was now 25 years ago, after nearly a century of having a tiny simple stone, Dorothy’s grave marker at Evergreen was replaced by a new, larger, finer piece of granite, quietly financed by a monument company owner from St. Louis named Mickey Carroll.

Carroll was 4-feet-7.

The significance of that?

Before operating his monument-making company in St. Louis, Carroll was a lead “Munchkin” in “Wizard of Oz,” the one who plays the violin leading “Dorothy” (aka, the late great Judy Garland) on her journey to Emerald City.

The new grave marker was placed by Carroll in 1997.

A dozen years after his kindness and contribution to Dorothy Gale, Bloomington and Evergreen Cemetery, at 90, he, too, passed somewhere over the rainbow.

The Yellow Brick Road? Its fame quietly stops here, twice.