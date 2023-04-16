Edna "Tiny" Skinner has what she considers the keys to living a long life well:

"Love a kind-hearted man. Be guided by faith in God. Eat wisely; you are what you eat. Get up with a purpose every day and do it. Stay surrounded by dear friends and a loving family."

“Tiny” Skinner?

She's 100 going on 30.

There’s perhaps one other long-life key, too — euchre.

That's the card game.

For years, eventually decades, she and her husband, Elvin "Shorty" Skinner, of Forrest, the Livingston County town, loved euchre.

They began playing with family members in 1950. Then friends, too.

When “Shorty” passed in 1997, “Tiny” decided to complete her late husband’s “dream” — to form a place for those in the Forrest area to play Euchre together.

And the competition began, twice a month.

Word spread.

More joined — mostly folk in their 70s and 80s, but some in their 60s and others in their 90s, with the average age 85.

Up to 14 tables became filled.

That’s 56 players!

Some towns along the corn-and-bean-plaid of Central Illinois barely have that many residents!

Play became so popular, a league was formed, and concurrent tables also were launched in nearby Cullom, then also Piper City.

Never what you'd call “high stakes” — they started playing for dimes, but when the number of players increased, they decided it was taking way too long to count the dimes (to divide them among winners) and opted instead to ask each player to simply pay $2 — “Shorty’s dream” continues, thanks to “Tiny.”

Because of age, health issues, attrition and that one life inevitable besides taxes, they’re down now to six or seven tables.

But still religiously congregating at Forrest City Hall from any number of area towns, are all the players, and “Tiny,” of course, these days aided by a much younger assistant, Virginia Lee.

“Virginia is only 97,” as fellow player Ruth Runyon puts it.

As for "Tiny"?

The now 100-year-old mom of one child, Tarry (Plattner, of Normal), and also two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, you know where to find her every second and fourth Monday. In fact, if you play Euchre — age no matter — you’re more than welcome to join the fun, “Tiny” enthusiastically urges. More the merrier!

“She still also plays a mean game of euchre,” says Ruth Runyon.

There’s your warning, too.

And Rebecca, a winner on "The Price Is Right"

Since growing up in Bloomington and beyond her graduation in 1999 from Bloomington High, Rebecca Stevens has been a big fan of TV’s legendary “The Price Is Right.”

She’s always played along.

She’s always had fun guessing prices of things.

She’s always wondered what it’d be like to actually be on the show.

Today, as you read this, along with her husband, Norm Thoeming, Rebecca is beginning a one-week, all expenses paid vacation in New Zealand, staying at a 5-star hotel, doing a wine tasting, a boat voyage, a “Lord Of The Rings Tour.”

It’s because Rebecca lived out her own wonderment.

“The best day of my life!” she says, “Don’t tell my two boys!”

Yes, Rebecca the other day won on “The Price Is Right.”

“After a lifetime of watching,” she says, daughter of Ruthann and Jim Stevens, of Bloomington, “I could not believe I actually made it on” … and then won, too.

“The Price Is Right”? Things you might have always wondered?

• You certainly don’t just pop in and play. Living these days in the L.A. area, Rebecca filled out an online form and was called for an audition a few weeks later. Afterward, she then was informed she’d been selected to be “in the audience” on a specific date. Once arriving then, she waited in another line and auditioned again. “And even then,” she says, “there was no guarantee of being picked.” But, alas, apparently impressing producers, Rebecca became the second name called (“C’MON DOWN!”) to “contestant’s row.”

• The secret? “The pandemic has changed things; the audience is no longer 300 people. That worked in my favor. But I still had to be charming and bubbly ... in auditions.”

• What about Drew Carey? “He’s so funny and friendly. During commercial breaks, he reached out to the audience and asked them about themselves.”

• The unexpected? After she won on stage, she was told to go back into the audience. “And I told the producer, 'Wait, what? I am supposed to be a human now?' I was on Cloud Nine!”

• One other thing: “That wheel is heavy!” testifies Rebecca.

Running a euchre league in honor of your late husband, even past your 100th birthday? Actually appearing and then even winning on TV’s daytime cornerstone, “The Price Is Right?”

Yup. Price-less!

2023 Blessing of the Bikes in Bloomington GoodFellas 2 GoodFellas 7 Blessing of the Bikes 8 Stanley GoodFellas 3 BLESSING OF THE BIKES Blessing of the Bikes 6 Blanco Dilts and Watson