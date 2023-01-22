Flick: The rules to a good life in Bloomington-Normal?

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
So these days it’s apparently Booming-town-NotSoNormal.

With two newly launched endeavors — we’re talking Rivian Motors and Ferrero USA — bringing in thousands of new employees, new subdivisions are cropping up in north Normal and southeast Bloomington. It’s because of what’s being termed “rapidly evolving housing needs.”

There’s seemingly a new restaurant on every other corner.

Uptown Normal is swelling and downtown Bloomington is on a significant upswing.

A state study even suggests while the population of much of Illinois will likely remain stagnant for the balance of the 2020s, the Twin Cities will have a “significant” increase.

My goodness! Is it not obvious that what is most needed now is a new version of “The Official Rules for Bloomington-Normal," to better help all the incoming?

• Rule 1: The center of town where everyone meets is not a park or a civic area but instead Biaggi’s, Lucca or Schooners.

• Rule 2: While poets eternally write about “the cold north winds,” in B-N the west wind is always the worst.

• Rule 3: Although newcomers are never warned, sirens go off at precisely 10 a.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. IT IS ONLY A TEST! Be ready, and not worried or wondering what natural disaster or nuclear holocaust is about to occur.

• Rule 4: People are pleasant here, even say hello for absolutely no reason. It is not a huge metropolitan area where people avoid eye contact.

• Rule 5: Never sound a car horn inside the B-N city limits. We are a no-horn-honking kind of town.

• Rule 6: Dinner is 5 to maybe even 6:15 p.m. Anything past 7:30 in B-N is romantic midnight dining.

• Rule 7: If attending an event around Illinois State University, uptown Normal or downtown Bloomington on an especially busy night, you must allow an extra 10 minutes for endlessly circling to look for the last parking place on the street and not in a parking garage. We have a severe allergy to parking garages, even if they are aplenty.

Uptown Normal 8 070622.JPG

Normal Theater in uptown Normal

• Rule 8: Nice jeans and a shirt are fine for dining out. We are not a coat-and-tie type of town.

• Rule 9: If there is the slightest hint of a snowfall, have ready your preparedness skills. In the 48 hours prior to such, B-Ners storm the grocery stores with the natural response: mass panic and buy up everything!

122822-blm-loc-1sledding

Gabe Dirks, left, and his brother Caleb Dirks enjoy the snow on Dec. 27, 2022, at Ewing Park on Jersey Avenue in Bloomington. Both are from Alabama visiting family in Bloomington.

• Rule 10: The biggest item of litter these days are the discarded face masks from COVID.

• Rule 11: Whereas the center of commerce used to be Veterans and Empire, with Eastland Mall traffic down and Kmart long gone, any traffic gridlock has now crawled northward, to Veterans and College. That’s where there are dozens of businesses and restaurants and still-to-come soon — maybe even a marijuana store, too. Please plan your patience and brake-lights accordingly.

The Shoppes at College Hills

Tree-lined streets are a feature of The Shoppes at College Hills. The open-air mall is one of developer Jeff Giebelhausen's major successes.

• Rule 12: Fundraisers are big. B-N is a very charitable community. Schools are important, too. Referendums are so numerous, they are held over and over, until 51% of the populace is worn down and one finally passes.

• Rule 13: With the prevalence of domestic cases seen nationwide, it's likely you'll find more crime inside a home than out.

• Rule 14: Even if there are nearly a dozen subdivisions that have “Eagle” in their name, don’t ever try to actually spot an eagle inside the city limits. Geese? Gobs. Crows? Far too many. Eagles? The only eagles are those who nail a two-under-par at any number of Twin City golf courses.

• Rule 15: Golf, by the way, is VERY popular.

093021-blm-spt-5regionalgolf

Normal West golfer Mason Rogers watches his putt on the eighth hole of Ironwood Golf Course, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.

• Rule 16: B-N's biggest form of outside entertainment is where to dine out. A new, vastly anticipated restaurant is therefore — at least for the first six months — virtually unapproachable without a wait.

The Burger

A burger is piled high with fresh tomatoes, pickles, lettuce and onion and a special Pop-up sauce at The Love Shack in Bloomington. 

• Rule 17: The most-talked-about civic concerns are better streets, fewer potholes, less taxes and when-in-God's-name-is-the-city-ever-going-to-come-by-and-pick-up-the-leaves-and-dead-pumpkin-out-on-my-curb?

030321-blm-loc-1pothole

Jose Serratos, a worker with the Bloomington Public Works Department, fills a pothole on Wisteria Lane and Hackberry Road in northeast Bloomington on March 3, 2021. Temperature fluctuations cause potholes to erupt.

• Rule 18: There are mass-transit towns (NYC, Boston, Washington, D.C., even nearby Champaign-Urbana, where more than a million take the bus every year) and there are places where everyone (L.A., Seattle, any city in Florida) has a car. B-N is the latter. The transit system here has some of the nicest, cleanest, most fuel-efficient buses on the planet — and eight out of 10 residents have never tried one. There are hopes this might change a bit as the city moves toward all-electric buses.

092822-blm-loc-connect1

Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe, left, and Ryan Whitehouse, chairman of Connect Transit's board of trustees, check out a new electric bus during a celebration on Sept. 27, 2022. 

• Rule 19: Folks in B-N truly love the local columnists.

OK, some of these might be a bit of a stretch.

• Rule 20: Reader suggestions of more “rules” are most welcomed here!

Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com.

