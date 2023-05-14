FLICK LITE: Our latest listings, as offered by the readers and your own resident Lite Boy...

Best weather forecaster yet

As you might recall, after a few weeks with little precipitation, last weekend in Central Illinois was stormy, with several inches of rain — and now we finally realize why it all happened:

As reader Dave Colee puts it: “The Eastland Mall carnival (in the mall’s parking lot) was in town again.”

It’s become an annual joke — and also a quirky, if not almost eerie, annual precipitator of precipitation.

Widest eyes at Dale Jr.’s car

Just before last weekend’s Kentucky Derby, in a feature on NBC of the differences between racing cars and racing horses, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. was shown pulling up for the interview in a 1948 Chevrolet Truck.

It caught many Central Illinois eyes for an entirely different reason.

Much of it left untouched by Earnhardt Jr. because, as he says, he found it years ago, “loves that truck” and doesn't want to ruin its “original authenticity,” on the sides of each door of the 75-year-old truck are still printed these words:

“Biehl Bros.

Arrowsmith, Ill.”

The Biehls, we discover, ran a garage between Saybrook and Arrowsmith in the post-World War II era, until the 1960s and beyond.

Side item: Earnhardt Jr. is also famous as a big fan of legendary rock band Aerosmith.

Most taxing question

In an age when "local" businesses become less and less, have you noticed that in McLean County, instead of here, we even send our property tax payments to Kansas City, some 380 miles out of McLean County?

Best auction find

A longtime fan of great names is this column. Surely one of the all-time best names even brought dollars recently at an auction along Croxton Avenue in Bloomington. That’s where was sold a sign that once hung outside a local dental office, of a large tooth and the dentist’s name ...

... Noah Payne.

Worst place to get caught

Name of the town where that Texas mass shooting suspect was recently captured:

Cut and Shoot, Texas.

May Best Name Club

— Aaron Bummer. A pitcher for the Chicago White Sox, struggling a bit this season.

— Alvin Bragg. The New York City district attorney who successfully oversaw the indictments against Donald Trump, eternally famed for his own bragging.

Latest 'sign' of the times

For decades, Bed Bath & Beyond lured us into their stores with endless coupons in the mail.

The chain, in fact, became famously known as “the mother of all coupon dispensers.”

Coincidentally, as the company struggles financially and is closing its stores — including one recently closed in Normal — customers at the end were met by a huge sign at the door:

”NO COUPONS!!!”

More Fun Places To Visit, If Only For Their Names

(As offered by the readers)

— Bug Tussle, Alabama

— Frostproof, Florida

— Helper, Utah

— Downer, Minnesota (“Gotta be worse than Downs, right?” humorously asks reader Steve Woodard.)

Latest great B-N notoriety (sort of)

David Foster Wallace is the late, great Illinois State University English instructor who wrote "Infinite Jest," a gargantuan, unconventional novel of 1,079 pages published in 1996 that is ranked by Time as one of the 100 best novels of the 20th century, but is an infamously difficult read of so-called "metamodernism" that few can get through.

And so it is on a new Netflix series, "Night Agent," where two FBI agents scouring an apartment for evidence are sifting through books when one asks "why anyone keeps books they don't read," and the other agent suggests it's purely for show and being ostentatious, for no other reason than to impress others.

Then he adds, “…just ask 90% of people with copies of ‘Infinite Jest.’”

Area’s leading cutting-edge resident

Just received at the McLean County Museum of History:

Papers from a local women's literary group that organized back in 1895, that included (for reasons unknown) an auto registration from 1911 of a member who was owner of one of the Twin Cities' first electric cars — a 1911 Anderson Electric Brougham.

Its B-N owner? Hazle Buck Ewing, matriarch of today’s Ewing Manor, at Towanda and Emerson.

Got an item for Lite? Send to: bflick@pantagraph.com, or the Bill Flick page on Facebook.

Our May board of contributors: Steve Woodard, Washington; Kevin Schertz and Roger Embry, Saybrook; Tim Ramsey, Sun Lakes, Arizona; Mary Sorenson, Pekin; Roger Hughes, Normal; Julie Callahan, Rob Flynn, Bill Kemp, Larry Carius, Tom Harrell and Lee Templeton, Bloomington.

