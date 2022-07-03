Flick: She has her big break — but it’s an elbow

Life’s little accomplishments that are big:

• Taking that first step as a baby. Or uttering that first word.

• Achieving a goal, a diploma or a long-sought-after feat, if something as simple as producing a great meal or scoring a low golf game.

• That first day of feeling better after being sick and realizing just how wonderful is simply feeling good again.

My wife had one the other day, too.

“Look!” she said, as she slowly raised her left arm.

And, as I watched, she successfully even touched her forehead!

She hadn’t been able to do that for more than a month.

Don’t worry — this isn’t going to be some dramatic story of grand valor or picture of amazing courage.

My wife and I are in our 60s.

We’ve become klutzes.

Out for a walk in mid-May — we try to walk 3 to 4 miles a day, for simple fun and lesser so, for simple fitness — she looked one way and I the other. We crashed into each other, and she fell onto the concrete below.

There is such beauty to walking and it’s so easy to do, with simple-to-follow instructions.

Step 1: Take one step.

Step 2: Take second step.

Step 3: Repeat as necessary.

Except when (Step 4) you don’t step and instead fall.

Severely shattering an elbow she did, and it took us a few days to find a surgeon who even wanted to tackle its reconstruction project.

Today, she is a Bionic Woman — five long pins masterfully attached that hold together her left-side wing, set by a talented, personable, orthopedic trauma surgeon down at Springfield Clinic named Matthew Gardner.

(If the name’s familiar, he’s a 47-year-old Twin City export (“I sooo miss Avanti’s bread,” he announces with a smile), a 1993 Normal Community High grad and son of a now retired State Farm investment guy.)

Nancy?

Good news: She’s cast-less for the long, hot summer. They don’t put you in one of the plaster arm-clubs anymore.

The bad news?

In a sling or trying to go without, with only one good hand, she can’t grip jars. She can’t tie shoes. She can’t put in her contact lenses. She can’t easily wash her face or push a grocery shopping cart. She can’t put on lotion. She’s realized that, if left-arm helpless, the toilet paper needs to be on the right side. She can’t unscrew caps, cut a steak, stir a stiff batter in a bowl, type on a keyboard, style her hair, wash her right arm pit, open a package of Johnsonville brats or roll over in bed.

Believe me, I know them all, too.

Suddenly, with a 1-second fall to concrete, she’s discovering all those little take-for-granted's of life we never think about.

Other night, years after that old Burger King commercial boasted, “it takes two hands to handle the Whopper,” she discovered it takes two hands to eat a nice-sized burger off the grill, too.

In therapy now, she walks around the house doing rehab exercises.

With both elbows bent at 90 degrees and elevated above her head, she’d make a great NFL referee signaling a touchdown.

While she cannot yet drive a car again, with her left arm in a bent position, she can signal a left-hand turn with the best of them.

All of this has, of course, made her husband — no pun intended — more hands-on, too.

While his wife is a wonderful cook and has spoiled him fully rotten, he now is forced into odd areas of the home (“So this is what they call a kitchen, huh?”), where he must actually help make meals. (Don’t worry — authorities have already been warned.)

He shops more.

He is constant chauffeur and friendly cabbie.

He holds doors, and repeatedly urges devoted hand-rail usage, and worries continually, umm, what if she would fall on that arm now, again?

(I mean, I repeat: We’re in our 60s! We’re walking time bombs!)

Oh, I mentioned walking again, didn’t I?

Yup, it was walking — coincidentally, for better health — that led us to this injured moment.

Did I mention where our accident occurred?

It was along G.E. Road in east Bloomington, where it all happened so quickly, and in going down she skinned her knees badly, and slammed the elbow into the concrete, and I picked her up, frankly mortified and praying to God we would overcome this moment.

Then I looked up.

We were in front of a medical clinic called (this is not a joke) the Pain Center.

Life can occasionally be a pain, but we all must feel so blessed to still be living it, one-handed or even both.

We’ve learned — never take for granted for what we all take for granted.

For the time being? She’ll make a heckuva good NFL ref signaling touchdown.

Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.